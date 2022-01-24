New app for secure payments in peer-to-peer transactions
WaloPay is a platform dedicated to protect you from scams and can be used by individuals and companies to purchase products and services.GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of the confinement due to the health crisis, the number of e-commerce and C2C (customer-to-customer) transactions and the level of fraud in this type of digital operations has increased.
According to data from the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), 34% of Mexican buyers have been victims of online fraud at least once. The same report reveals that 34% of users rejected an unrecognized purchase and 39% claim to have a second card for exclusive use for online purchases.
The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) registered 59,849 fraud cases from January to May, of which 43% were cyber fraud due mainly to unrecognized electronic transfers, followed by unrecognized online purchases.
In response to this reality, WaloPay was born, a platform dedicated to secure transactions that protect against fraud when you want to buy or sell with someone you do not know. It can be used by both individuals and companies to purchase products and services.
To create an account and participate in a transaction, the platform requests official and bank documentation in order to validate identity and provide certainty. It also asks both parties involved in the deal to upload evidence of both delivery and receipt to WaloPay in order to have witnesses that the transaction was successfully executed.
The app's business model is through a commission, which depends on the amount to be transferred; transactions can be from one thousand pesos to one million mexican pesos and the commission can be from 1% to 4%. They accept payments with: PayPal, Visa and Mastercard.
"The initial idea is to operate first in Mexico, test the product, make interactions to improve according to the needs of the market, and from there, explore other countries, especially in Latin America," said Luis Marçal, marketing director of the app.
He added that the app will be officially launched January 31st: https://walopay.com/
