Healthcare Data Storage Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2027 | IBM Corporation,NetApp,Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Healthcare Data Storage Market

NEW YORK, NY, U.S., January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type (Flash & Solid-State Storage ,Magnetic Storage), By Storage Systems ( Storage Area Network, Direct-Attached Storage, Network-Attached Storage ),By Mode of Delivery (Remote ,Hybrid ,On-premise)By End User(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers ,Hospitals ,Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories ,Other End Users) and opportunities and forecast 2020-2027

Healthcare Data Storage Market Overview

Across the world, Healthcare organizations are investing a major amount in upgrading their storage IT infrastructure to form it more versatile and robust so on satisfy the growing demand within the healthcare sector.

However, Organizations often face difficulties in managing clinical data created by connected medical devices, patient data generated by hospitals, and other health-related records. But the expansion of the market is predicted to be influenced by factors like huge volumes of digital data produced in healthcare institutions, the fast and easy introduction of cloud storage solutions, expanded use of electronic medical records (EMR), computerized provider order entries (CPOE), and therefore the acceptance of hybrid data storage solutions.

Major restraining factor of healthcare data storage market is that lack of professional IT skilling and cost estimation for setup.

Covid-19 Impact on Healthcare Data Storage Market:

In addition, the current Global Market study offers a detailed analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market growth and its influence on the future growth of the Global Market. The recently published report demonstrates the elevation within the demand for the healthcare sector. The healthcare manufacturers have experienced future also as short term effect which incorporates supply shortages, panic buying, and stocking, regulation changes as short-term whereas approval delays and possible trend variations in consumption might be perceived as long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the health and pharmaceutical market.

The increasing need for a cure has pushed vaccine research and makers to the limit. In addition to the present, panic conditions have already spurred the demand for several healthcare products and services which are discussed intimately during this report. Moreover, the impact of this pandemic on overall market revenue for the base year 2020 and its projection up to 2027 is provided in detail in this report.

Healthcare Data Storage Market Segment Overview

Based on type, the flash & solid-state storage segment accounted for biggest share of the market in estimated time and is predicted to register the high CAGR during the forecast period. The high capacities of flash & solid-state drives as compared to magnetic disks and their declining costs have resulted in their increased adoption by end users.

Based on the deployment model, the on premise segment accounted for biggest share of the market in estimated time and is predicted to register the high CAGR during the forecast period .On-premise solutions are the most-widely adopted storage solutions within the market.

Based on the end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for biggest share of the market in estimated time and is predicted to register the high CAGR during the forecast period. This will be attributed to the very fact that extensive research on drug discovery is completed in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, which generates a huge amount of knowledge.

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

· Flash & Solid-State Storage

· Magnetic Storage

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Storage Systems

· Storage Area Network

· Direct-Attached Storage

· Network-Attached Storage

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Delivery

· Remote

· Hybrid

· On-premise

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Research Centers

· Hospitals

· Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

· Other End Users

Healthcare Data Storage Market Regional Overview

Region-wise, in terms of regions, North America holds the major share of the market. Owing to the increasing volume of unstructured healthcare data across and rapid technological advancements has led to an increased demand for secure, reliable, and cost-efficient storage infrastructure in North America.

Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Geography

· North America (US & Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, & Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, & South Korea, & Rest of Asia-Pacific)

· LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of LAMEA)

Healthcare Data Storage Market Competitor overview

Some key developments and strategies adopted by manufacturers in the Healthcare Data Storage are highlighted below.

· In 2019, Cloudian provides fast and futureproof S3 object storage within partnership to green cloud technologies.That help to cloudian strong foot print on healthcare data storage and efficiently use.

Healthcare Data Storage Market, Key Players

· IBM Corporation

· NetApp

· Hewlett Packard Enterprise

· Pure Storage, Inc.

· Hitachi, Ltd.

· Cloudian

· Dell

· Toshiba Corporation

· Western Digital Corporation

· Scality

· Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

· Fujitsu

· Samsung

· Drobo

· Tintri

Healthcare Data Storage Market Study Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Healthcare Data Storage Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Flash & Solid-State Storage

5.2.2. Magnetic Storage

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Storage Systems

5.3.1. Storage Area Network

5.3.2. Direct-Attached Storage

5.3.3. Network-Attached Storage

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode Of Delivery

5.4.1. Remote

5.4.2. Hybrid

5.4.3. On-premise

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.5.2. Research Centers

5.5.3. Hospitals

5.5.4. Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

5.5.5. Other End Users

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

