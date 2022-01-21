Halfway There, 50 Mobile Homes Sold
The Mobile Home Dreamin' Logo
Celebrating A Monumental Year Americans Selling Their Mobile Homes Fast For Cash
This is the kind of company you wish you knew about six months before. They came in, bought my house in cash and I was done with it. I couldn’t be happier.”HEMET, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Home Dreamin‘ today announced a major milestone selling their 50th mobile home in three years! This milestone is a major move for Mobile Home Dreamin’ on its mission to buy 100 mobile homes for cash by the end of 2023!
— Steve Richardson, Client
”I really can’t believe we have been able to survive and buy and sell mobiles homes during the pandemic,“ says Mike, Lead Contractor at Mobile Home Dream in. ”It has not been easy. We have battled through just about every situation you can imagine. To come out on the other side successful has truly been a blessing”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
• Expanding Mobile Home Sales to Scottsdale, Arizona
• Expanding Mobile Home Sales to Palm Springs, California
• Working With Multiple Mobile Home Parks To Renovate Old Mobile Homes
“If people only knew how easy it was to sell their mobile home fast for cash, they would never bother with a realtor again!“
Mobile Home Dreamin’ regularly buys and sells mobile homes for cash. We specialize in buying mobile homes that are in need of repair. We offer our clients an easy way to sell their mobile home for cash without paying any hidden fees or making repairs.
Jeff Dippel
Mobile Home Dreamin’, LLC
+1 949-278-8382
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other