Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,157 in the last 365 days.

Halfway There, 50 Mobile Homes Sold

A photo from one of Mobile Home Dreamin' client's testimony with Jeff on the left and the client on the right.

A photo from one of Mobile Home Dreamin' client's testimony.

Here's another photo from one of Mobile Home Dreamin' client's testimony with Jeff standing on the right and the client sitting down comfortably on the couch next to him.

Another photo from one of Mobile Home Dreamin' client's testimony.

This is the Mobile Home Dreamin' Company's Logo

The Mobile Home Dreamin' Logo

Celebrating A Monumental Year Americans Selling Their Mobile Homes Fast For Cash

This is the kind of company you wish you knew about six months before. They came in, bought my house in cash and I was done with it. I couldn’t be happier.”
— Steve Richardson, Client
HEMET, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Home Dreamin‘ today announced a major milestone selling their 50th mobile home in three years! This milestone is a major move for Mobile Home Dreamin’ on its mission to buy 100 mobile homes for cash by the end of 2023!

”I really can’t believe we have been able to survive and buy and sell mobiles homes during the pandemic,“ says Mike, Lead Contractor at Mobile Home Dream in. ”It has not been easy. We have battled through just about every situation you can imagine. To come out on the other side successful has truly been a blessing”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
• Expanding Mobile Home Sales to Scottsdale, Arizona
• Expanding Mobile Home Sales to Palm Springs, California
• Working With Multiple Mobile Home Parks To Renovate Old Mobile Homes


“If people only knew how easy it was to sell their mobile home fast for cash, they would never bother with a realtor again!“

Mobile Home Dreamin’ regularly buys and sells mobile homes for cash. We specialize in buying mobile homes that are in need of repair. We offer our clients an easy way to sell their mobile home for cash without paying any hidden fees or making repairs.

Jeff Dippel
Mobile Home Dreamin’, LLC
+1 949-278-8382
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Halfway There, 50 Mobile Homes Sold

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.