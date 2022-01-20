Veterinary Clinics Services Market Growth Factors to 2021, Up-to-Date Trends and Forecasts to 2027

Veterinary Clinics Services Market

NEW YORK, NY, U.S., January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market, By Product (Vaccinations, Spaying and Neutering, Infectious Disease Screening and Others), By Application (Small Animals and Large Animals) And Opportunities And Forecast 2020-2027

Veterinary Clinics Services Market Overview

Veterinary Clinics Services provides veterinary support to pets, farm animals and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks. The various veterinary support includes services such as consultation services, treatment, and curative medicines to animals.

The global Veterinary Clinics Services market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Rising adoption of pets and increasing penetration of pet insurance are major factors driving the growth of market. For instance, the pet insurance market in the USA grew from $1 billion in 2018 to $2 billion in 2022. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness and rising disposable income of companion animal owners are also some of the factors driving the market. However, expensive clinical services can be a major factor that hinders the growth of this market.

In addition, the current Veterinary Clinics Services Market study offers a detailed analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market growth and its influence on the future growth of the Veterinary Clinics Services Market. The recently published report demonstrates the elevation in the demand for the healthcare sector. The healthcare manufacturers have experienced long term as well as short term effect which includes supply shortages, panic buying and stocking, regulation changes as short-term whereas approval delays and possible trend variations in consumption could be perceived as long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the health and pharmaceutical market.

The increasing need for a cure has pushed vaccine research and manufacturers to the limit. In addition to this, panic conditions have already spurred the demand for many healthcare products and services which are discussed in detail in this report. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 on overall market revenue for the base year 2020 and its projection up to 2027 is provided in detail in this report.

Veterinary Clinics Services Market Segment Overview

Depending on the product Type, the Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market is classified into Vaccinations, Spaying and Neutering, Infectious Disease Screening and Others. Among these, the Spaying and Neutering segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market is classified into Small Animals and Large Animals. Among these, the Small Animals is expected to witness high growth during the forecast.The growth is attributed to the high population of small animals as pets globally.

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

· Vaccinations

· Spaying and Neutering

· Infectious Disease Screening

· Others

Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application

· Small Animals

· Large Animals

Veterinary Clinics Services Market Regional Overview

The Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. By region, North America accounted for largest market share in 2020, in the Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market. The high market share is attributed owning to the presence of the advanced veterinary healthcare system and high pet population. U.S. dominated the North America animal diagnostics market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This high growth rate is attributed to the growth in pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health.

Veterinary Clinics Services Market, By Geography

· North America (US & Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, & Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, & South Korea, & Rest of Asia-Pacific)

· LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of LAMEA)

Veterinary Clinics Services Market, Key Players

· VIP Petcare

· CVS Equine

· PetVet

· Aiken, SC

· Pol Veterinary

· Petco

· Leading Edge Veterinary Services

· Dehart Veterinary Services

· MedVet

· Vetco

Veterinary Clinics Services Market Study Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Veterinary Clinics Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. Vaccinations

5.2.2. Spaying and Neutering

5.2.3. Infectious Disease Screening

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Small Animals

5.3.2. Large Animals

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

