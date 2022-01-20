Dissolving Pulp Market to Observe Strongest Growth by 2028 | Sun Paper Group, Aditya Birla Group, The Lenzing Group

Dissolving Pulp

Rise in Use of Pulp in Various End-Use Industries to Boost the Dissolving Pulp Market Growth

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in Use of Pulp in Various End-Use Industries to Boost the Dissolving Pulp Market Growth , Dissolving pulp also known as dissolving cellulose has high alpha-cellulose content. The textile and apparel industry in India was worth US$ 108 billion in 2015, according to the Brand Equity Foundation of India, and is expected to grow to US$ 223 billion by 2021.

Market Overview:

Dissolving pulp, also called dissolving cellulose, is bleached wood pulp or cotton linters that has a high cellulose content (> 90%). Dissolving pulps are used to produce cellulosic materials such as acetate, cellophanes, and rayons. It is primarily used in viscose fiber production. It is also used as feedstock for cellulose products such as cellophane, cellulose ether, nitrocellulose, and others. Moreover, demands for eco-friendly fiber sources have dramatically increased the interest in utilizing dissolving pulp, particularly in textile processes. To obtain products of high quality, these pulps must fulfill certain requirements, such as low hemicellulose content, high cellulose content, high cellulose reactivity, and a uniform molecular weight distribution.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 | 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖, 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝘀 & 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3229

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global dissolving pulp market are Sun Paper Group, Aditya Birla Group, The Lenzing Group, Tembec Inc., Bracell, Rayonier Inc, Sappi Limited, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Yueyang Forest & Paper Co Ltd., and Phoenix Pulp & Paper Public Co., Ltd., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Rise in use of pulp in various end-use industries is expected to propel growth of the dissolving pulp market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Sappi launched Ultracast Viva, a textured release paper line made specifically for high-fidelity PVC, PU, semi-PU and solvent-free casting systems. This product embodies Sappi's forward-looking sustainability practices to align with global goals for environmentally-friendly manufacturing.

Moreover, increasing demand for dissolving pulp, growing demand for pulp-based packaging, and stringent government regulations to impose a ban on plastic and its applications are some major factors expected to augment the growth of the dissolving pulp market. For instance, in October 2018, Sappi strengthened its leadership in the dissolving pulp (DP) market with the launch of the Sappi Verve brand. According to the company, Verve provides the value chain with a sustainable choice not only within the broader textile sphere which includes cotton and polyester, but as a preferred sustainable choice within the dissolving pulp market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has made a huge impact on the global industrial supply chains. Undoubtedly, the pandemic is posing severe challenges to the dissolving pulp industry. On the contrary, the pandemic has provided significant growth opportunities to the market players as the demand for personal hygiene paper products, medical specialty paper, etc. has increased. For instance, in April 2020, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company increased the manufacturing capacity of packaging grades and manufactures tissue in Kuwait to offer more products to their customers and to achieve a leading position in the Kuwait market. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the dissolving pulp market.

Key Takeaways:

The dissolving pulp market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period due to the growing partnership & collaborations by key players to meet the growing demand for dissolving pulp. For instance, in April 2018, Sappi awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction management contract to AF to improve the environmental footprint of the Saiccor Mill in South Africa and expand its capacity. Saiccor Mill is the single largest producer of dissolving wood pulp, used in particular for viscose staple fibers in clothing and textiles.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the dissolving pulp market owing to the increasing demand for dissolving pulp, growing demand for pulp-based packaging, and the rapid growth of the textile industry in these regions. For instance, according to India’s Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), textiles sector has witnessed a spurt in investment during the last five years. The industry attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 3.75 billion from April 2000 to March 2021. Moreover, in May 2021, Indo Count Industries Ltd. (ICIL) planned to invest of Rs. 200 crore (US$ 26.9 million) to expand its production capacity.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3229

Market Taxonomy:-

✤ On the basis of raw material, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Wood Pulp

Softwood Pulp

Hardwood Pulp

Cotton Linters

Bamboo

✤ On the basis of end use, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Textile

Cigarette Filters

Food Additives

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Paints and Others)

Dissolving Pulp Market insights will help businesses in a variety of industries increase their revenue impact:

» Developing a framework for evaluating the appeal of various products, solutions, and technologies in the Dissolving Pulp Market; assisting stakeholders in identifying key problem areas related to their global Dissolving Pulp market consolidation strategies; and delivering solutions.

» Dissolving Pulp: market supply-side analysis, as well as promising synergies for top players looking to keep their market leadership.

» The most up-to-date market analysis A Dissolving Pulp market survey, which covers 20+ countries and key categories and provides an outlook, is also available.

» Insights and forecasts on Dissolving Pulp market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

✔ What is the value of industry's global sales, production, consumption, import, and export?

✔ Who are the key manufacturers in the Dissolving Pulp Industry on a global scale? What is the state of their business?

✔ What are the opportunities and threats that the vendors in the global Dissolving Pulp Industry face?

✔ Which application, end-user, or product category might be looking for incremental growth opportunities?

✔ What specific strategy and constraints are keeping the market afloat?

✔ In the global industry, what are the various sales, marketing, and distribution channels?

Key Reasons to Purchase the Dissolving Pulp Market Report :

➸The report is jam-packed with information, such as market dynamics and future prospects. Quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million), and volume (Units Million) data are among the segments and sub-segments.

➸ Data on demand and supply forces, as well as their impact on the market, can be found at the regional, sub-regional, and country levels.

➸ As a result of new developments, strategies, and market share gains by key players, the competitive landscape has shifted dramatically in the last three years.

➸ Companies that provide a wide range of services, including financial data, current events, SWOT analyses, and strategies.

!! 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗢𝗙𝗙 !!

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3229

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.