Butyraldehyde Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027 | Eastman, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical
Market Overview:
Butyraldehyde appears as a clear liquid with a pungent odor. It is a colorless liquid used to make solvents, synthetic resins, and plasticizers. Butyraldehyde is used in various industrial applications; however, it is majorly employed as an accelerator material in the rubber industry. Butyraldehyde, or Butanal, is used as a raw material to produce polyvinyl butyral, n-butanol, trimethylolpropane, and 2-ethylhexanol. Butyraldehyde is also used in in chemical industry as an intermediate, and to manufacture pesticides, pharmaceuticals, synthetic resins, perfumes, plasticizers, and crop protection products.
Outside of the human body, on average, Butanal is found in the highest concentration within milk (cow) and carrots. Butanal has also been detected, but not quantified in, several different foods, such as borages, hard wheat, ostrich ferns, fennels, and skunk currants.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global butyraldehyde market are Eastman, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Dow Chemical, OXEA GmBH, and Perstop Holding AB, among others.
Key Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for butyraldehyde in various end-use industries is expected to propel growth of the butyraldehyde market during the forecast period. It is used as an intermediate to make agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, antioxidants, plasticizers, textile auxiliaries, rubber, flavors & various types of additives, alcohol, and perfumery, among others. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, with an average annual growth of 1.9% in the following years, total fertilizer nutrient demand is expected to reach 201.66 million tons by the end of 2020.
Moreover, increasing demand for adhesives due to increasing construction and infrastructural activities and increasing demand for furniture across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the butyraldehyde market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to become the third largest construction market in the world by 2025. While, India, China, and the United States are expected to account for almost 60 per cent of all global growth in the sector by 2025.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
Butyraldehyde is widely used in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, antioxidants, plasticizers, textile auxiliaries, rubber, flavors & various types of additives, paints & lacquers, alcohol, and perfumery, among others. But the pandemic has severely impacted these industries, which in turn has decreased the demand for butyraldehyde during the pandemic. However, the easing of restrictions and revival of economic activities is expected to increase the demand in the coming future. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the market, worldwide.
Key Takeaways:
The butyraldehyde market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for paints and coatings around the world. For instance, according to the Worlds Paint and Coatings Industry Association, in 2020, the global sales volume of paints and coatings stood around USD 167.6 billion.
Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the butyraldehyde market owing to the increasing demand for butyraldehyde in various end-use industries. For instance, according to plasticizers.org, worldwide, around 7.5 million tons of plasticizers are consumed every year, of which European consumption accounts for around 1.35 million tons.
Market Taxonomy
✤ On the basis of product type, the global butyraldehyde market is segmented into:
N-butyraldehyde
Isobutyraldehyde
✤ On the basis of application, the global butyraldehyde market is segmented into:
N-butanol
2-ethylhexanol
Trimethylolpropane
Polyvinyl butyral
