Heritage Global & Cloud Investment Partners Announce Inventory Liquidation Auction from LCH Aerospace over 100,000 Lines

Heritage Global & Cloud Investment Collaborate to Conduct Inventory Liquidation Auction from LCH Aerospace over 100,000 Line Items
This is an extensive inventory of engine parts located in the heart of Miami. Engine repairs are on the rise with all the green time being used. We are now seeing a pickup in demand for parts”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL), today announced it is partnering with Cloud Investment Partners in Boca Raton, Florida to conduct an auction of assets from LCH Aerospace that are no longer required by LCH Aerospace. The global 100,000+ line-item online auction features Rotables and Expendable (USM) Used Serviceable Material engine parts for the CFM56-3, JT8D-200, and some CF6-80 aircraft engines.
— David Weiss, Managing Partner, Cloud Investment Partners
The auction will take place on February 15, 2022, and will close on February 16, 2022. All bidders should pre-register for the auction through the HGP website. Assets included in the auction are as follows:
CFM56 and JT8D-200 Engine Stands
Large Quantity of LLP’s for CFM56, JT8D, and some CF6-80
Large Quantity of Expendable Parts for CFM56, JT8D, and some CF6-80
CF6 HPC Blades and Disks
CFM56 LPT Stage 1-5 Disks
HPC.HPT Shafts
HPT Rotor Blades
HPT Nozzles
Fan Booster Spools
VSV Actuators
Overhead Bridge Crane (Never Used)
“We are excited to partner with Cloud Investment Partners to auction the surplus parts inventory from LCH Aerospace. Recent aviation equipment and parts auctions have been highly competitive. These assets should command a great price in the marketplace,” said Craig Thompson, Senior Vice President of Heritage Global Partners.
Cloud Investment Partners Managing Partner, David Weiss, said, “this is an extensive inventory of engine parts located in the heart of Miami. Engine repairs are on the rise with all the green time being used. We are now seeing a pickup in demand for parts and expect a strong sale event.”
About HGP
Heritage Global Partners, Inc. Is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) and one of the world’s largest industrial auction firms, providing asset valuation, acquisition, and disposition services.
About Heritage Global Inc.
Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.
About Cloud Investment Partners
Located in Boca Raton, FL., Cloud Investment Partners is a globally diversified investment group. The executive group of partners brings experience managing successful companies with a special focus in the capital markets within the Aerospace industry. Cloud Investment Partners facilitates the acquisition of assets primarily in the Aerospace Industry that create positive cash flows and capital appreciation. For more information visit www.cloudinvestmentpartners.com.
For More Information, please contact Craig Thompson, cthompson@hginc.com 858-210-8785.
Craig Thompson
Heritage Global Partners
+1 858-210-8785
cthompson@hginc.com
