PRIVO Announces Data Privacy Week Event Featuring Duncan McCann, 5Rights, on Jan. 27
PRIVO is Committed to Respecting Data and is Proud to Become a 2022 Data Privacy Week Champion
I am excited to be able to discuss international children’s privacy protection and the latest information from PRIVO and 5Rights during Data Privacy Week.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy Vaults Online (PRIVO) CEO Denise Tayloe has announced a special Data Privacy Week event on January 27 at 12 noon eastern time featuring 5Rights Duncan McCann as a special guest https://www.privo.com/data-privacy-week-2022-privo-virtual-event and PRIVO’s Chief Privacy Officer, Claire Quinn, to discuss the current state of data privacy as it pertains to children and teens and what to expect in 2022.
Duncan McCann is Head of Policy Implementation at 5Rights. Duncan joined 5Rights from the New Economics Foundation where he led the Digital Economy Program. Duncan has a legal background as well as a decade working in the tech industry for Cisco Systems. He will join Tayloe and Quinn in a dynamic discussion about the impact of the UK’s Children’s Code. The event will also cover the importance of children’s identity, age verification, COPPA revisions and GDPR’s global impact.
PRIVO today also announced its continued commitment to Data Privacy Week by registering as a Champion. As a Champion, PRIVO recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information. This year’s initiative emphasizes educating businesses on data collection best practices that respect data privacy and promoting transparency.
Data Privacy Week is an expanded effort from Data Privacy Day -- taking place annually from January 24 - 28 -- that generates awareness about the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations that respecting privacy is good for business. This year, DPW is encouraging individuals to learn more about how to manage and protect their valuable online data. Data Privacy companies like PRIVO are also encouraging businesses to respect customer data and learn about the responsibility they hold for keeping individuals’ personal information safe from unauthorized access and ensuring fair, relevant and legitimate data collection and processing.
According to a Pew Research Center study, 79% of U.S. adults report being concerned about the way their data is being used by companies. The need for privacy protection in a connected world has never been more important or more widely recognized, especially when it comes to our children and teens.
As technology evolves and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to influence how consumers interact with businesses online, data collection practices are becoming increasingly unavoidable, making it imperative that companies be open and honest about how they collect, use and share consumers’ personal information and communicate their policies clearly and concisely.
For more information about Data Privacy Week 2022 and how to get involved, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.
About PRIVO
PRIVO is the first and leading global industry expert in children’s online privacy and delegated consent management. As an FTC approved COPPA Safe Harbor since 2004, certifying hundreds of apps, sites and games that are top performing and well-known kid brands, PRIVO has been developing privacy solutions to empower positive, transparent, and secure online relationships between companies, families and schools. PRIVO’s signature Kids Privacy Assured Program helps companies navigate the online privacy landscape from COPPA, GDPR to the numerous student digital privacy laws in addition to offering compliant technology solutions that include youth registration, age verification, parental consent and account management. https://www.privo.com/
About Data Privacy Week
Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.
