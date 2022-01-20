Light Weapons Market Research Report, Analysis Regional Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 11.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for hitech light weapons and mobile rocket launchers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Light Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.39 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the light weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.bBesides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market.

The reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

This report on the global Light weapons market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Light weapons market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Light weapons market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Light weapons market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Light weapons market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global Light weapons market are Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Light weapons Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Light weapons market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a light weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the Light Weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other light weapons.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Emergen Research has segmented the global LIGHT WEAPONS market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Rifles & Machine Guns

Manpads & Launchers

Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers

Grenades & Landmines

Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles

Light Anti-Tank Weapons

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Light weapons market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Light weapons market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2017 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Light weapons market growth worldwide?

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2017 - 2027. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Light Weapons market

The study methodologies used to examine the Light Weapons market for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

