Shared Access secures £300 million in growth financing
The new credit facility will fund further investment in communications infrastructure, focused on their tower business and in-building connectivity offering.
This new facility enables us to accelerate our pipeline growth and build new towers while growing our indoor connectivity business and wireless infrastructure portfolio through acquisitions.”UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shared Access, an independent owner and operator of shared wireless infrastructure, has secured £300 million of long-term growth financing led by Post Road Group and Security Benefit.
— Chris Jackman
The new credit facility builds on the successful last four years’ funding relationship with Post Road Group and will fund Shared Access’s next round of investment in communications infrastructure. Activity will be focused on Shared Access’s tower business and its in-building connectivity offering. Shared Access has designed and installed over 1,000 masts across the UK and Ireland. Additionally, the company owns and operates high capability in-building wireless infrastructure at key venues such as the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the world-class Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.
“This new facility enables us to accelerate our pipeline growth, build new towers and grow our indoor connectivity business and provides capital to grow our wireless infrastructure portfolio through acquisitions,” said Chris Jackman, CEO of Shared Access.
“It has been a tremendous pleasure to partner with the Shared Access team over the past four years to grow the company’s tower portfolio and in-building wireless solutions business. We believe that as the UK and Ireland continue to upgrade to 5G networks, Shared Access is well positioned to be a leading wireless infrastructure partner for carriers and businesses throughout the region,” commented Michael Bogdan, a Managing Partner at Post Road Group.
Peter Kelley, Associate Vice President of Investments at Security Benefit, noted, “We are delighted to partner with the Shared Access team on their future development. The wireless infrastructure industry is an attractive market, and we look forward to supporting the company as they continue to pursue their exceptional growth plan.”
About Shared Access
Shared Access is an independent wireless telecommunications infrastructure company. It works with mobile network operators and landlords to design, install and run systems that deliver great connectivity. Its portfolio of investments has been developed through strategic partnerships with major sporting, property, and government organisations (including the National Air Traffic Service), as well as key individual locations, such as airports and tunnels.
Shared Access has designed, installed, and acquired over 1,000 mast locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and has developed critical infrastructure in a number of high-profile settings including the world-class new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. From Wi-Fi to mobile coverage and private 5G networks, Shared Access funds, designs, installs and manages installations over the long term for its customers. www.sharedaccess.com
About Post Road Group
Post Road Group (“Post Road” or “PRG”) is a private investment firm located in Stamford, Connecticut investing in corporate credit and real estate. Since its founding in 2015, Post Road Group has completed over $1.3 billion of investments. PRG’s Corporate Credit platform provides growth capital through senior secured loans and structured equity investments in the Technology, Media, Telecommunications (“TMT”), and business service industries, with a focus on telecom infrastructure and communications services in the lower-middle market, providing high-growth companies with flexible capital for strategic acquisitions, organic growth, and other special situations. The Firm’s Multifamily platform acquires and operates well-located multifamily properties nationwide, with a focus on attractive in-place cash flow and the ability to create value through repositioning. The Firm’s Real Estate Credit platform provides fast, flexible lending solutions to real estate owners, leveraging its extensive network and expertise to source investments that require flexible capital, need to close quickly, or are overlooked by banks and other traditional lenders. For more information about Post Road Group, please visit www.postroadgroup.com.
About Security Benefit
Security Benefit Corporation (“Security Benefit”), through its subsidiary Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (SBL), a Kansas-based insurance company that has been in business for 129 years, is a leader in the U.S. retirement market. Security Benefit together with its affiliates offers products in a full range of retirement markets and wealth segments for employers and individuals and held nearly $50 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Security Benefit is one of the fastest growing U.S. retirement companies and continues its mission of helping Americans To and Through Retirement®. Learn more at www.securitybenefit.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. Security Benefit is wholly-owned by Eldridge Industries, a diversified holding company with interests in insurance, asset management, technology, real estate, sports & media, and consumer.
