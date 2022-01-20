Unit Heater Market Size Worth US$ 5,417.1 million By 2028 | CAGR 5.4%: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Advances in Design Complements Modern Infrastructure to Provide Growth Opportunities for Unit Heaters Market Players During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report titled “Unit Heater Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 5,417.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 3,740.3 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 5,417.1 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 155

No. Tables 88

No. of Charts & Figures 82

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Installation, Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

A unit heater is a self-contained heating appliance that can run on a variety of energy sources. Hot water, steam, No. 2 fuel oil, propane, and natural gas are some of the energy sources that could be used. A heat exchanger, through which air from the heated room is blown, is usually included in the equipment. A blade fan or a squirrel cage fan can be used for this purpose. A squirrel cage fan has much higher airflows and blowing distances. Large spaces, such as workshops and engine rooms, are heated using unit heaters. The number of unit heaters used for heating increases as the size of the facility that must be kept at a certain temperature rises. Various factors contributing toward the market growth include the growing commercial sector across the globe, increasing demand for energy-efficient unit heaters, and rising integration of unit heaters with smart technologies.

The unit heater market is segmented based on installation, application, product type, and geography. Based on the installation, the market is segmented into horizontal unit heater, vertical unit heater, and suspended unit heater. The horizontal unit heater segment held the largest share of the global unit heater market. Based on application, the unit heater market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment held the largest market share. Based on product type, the unit heater market is segmented into gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and others. The hydronic segment accounted for a major share of the global unit heater market in 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Unit heaters Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected global supply chains and business revenues due to factory shutdowns, border closings, and trade bans across the globe. Thus, the outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth rate of the global unit heater market and its ecosystem and players operating in this market.

Integration of Smart Technologies with Unit Heaters is Fueling the Growth of Unit heaters

Unit heaters are available in various sizes and shapes. The next-generation unit heaters are designed to emphasize comfort, ease of use, automated operations, and remote control. Currently, unit heaters are integrated with warning indicators, fireproof materials, and explosion-proof features to make them user-friendly. Major manufacturers such as Qubino and Armstrong are working on incorporating intelligent technologies in their unit heaters. Heating equipment offered by Qubino features easy scheduling, remote access, energy tracking, color touchscreen, and sensor technologies.

The commercial applications include hospitals, clinics, holiday homes, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and commercial complexes. Growing number of commercial buildings and the booming real estate industry worldwide are adding to the demand for unit heaters. According to the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, the commercial sector contributed a 71% share to the total GDP of the UK in 2019. The European Union is set to work on the development of new healthcare facilities and hospitals during 2021–2027. Under its EU4health program, it is extending support to hospitals and medical service providers. The EU4health program would spend ~USD 362 million in 2021.

Unit Heater Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Airtherm; Armstrong International Inc; Beacon Morris; Dunham-Bush Limited; KING ELECTRICAL MFG. CO; Kroll Energy GmbH; Reznor HVAC; Thermon Industries, Inc.; Trane; and Turbonics, Inc are among the key players in the global Unit Heater market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, Dunham-Bush signed a contract with the historic Bath Abbey to provide EC motors unit heaters and convector heaters.

In 2021, Trane established its new operation in Las Vegas. The company focuses on sales of its ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, connected building solutions, heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and aftermarket parts. It is also planning to partner with technicians, engineers, civil contractors, and facility providers to offer heating solutions and increase its business.

