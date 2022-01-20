Fastweb Team Assures Users of More Leads with Faster Websites
Having a faster loading time improves the overall experience of visitors increasing lead generation and income.”KETCHUM, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's become patently obvious that the rate at which pages load is an important component of the user experience, and page speed has recently become increasingly relevant in other areas - such as search engine optimization.
To fix the problem of slow loading time for business websites, Fastweb team uses Gatsby to create websites powered by Jamstack, which makes sites fast by default.
The overall result of a site having a faster loading time is that it improves the overall experience of visitors increasing lead generation and income.
The team of developers also explained on their website that Google uses speed as ranking criteria on Google search, and Gatsby powered sites helps users climb to the top of the search results for terms that are important to them, making it great for landing pages.
Further, they affirmed that when it comes to mobile websites, size and speed are crucial. So not only do they make sure their user’s site is quick on desktop but also on mobile.
The team also insisted on a strict no contract, just results policy, they explained this policy on their website saying, “We're a small Jamstack and Gatsby web development team that don’t do contracts. We rely on our results to be all the reason you need to work with us.”
