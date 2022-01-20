System on Module Market worth US$ 2,911.2 million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Rise in Government Initiatives for Industrial Expansion in APAC to Provide Growth Opportunities for System on Module Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “System on Module (SoM) Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Processor Type, Application, and Standard,” the Market is expected to reach US$ 2,911.2 million by 2028 from US$ 1,556.4 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,651.6 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 2,911.2 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 172

No. Tables 88

No. of Charts & Figures 88

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Processor Type, Application and Standard

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of System on Module (SoM) Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019379/

The global outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 compelled governments across the world to take serious actions to contain the spread of infection. Various country governments imposed complete or partial lockdown, depending on situations in their respective countries and the capabilities of their healthcare systems. Business operations were permitted only in compliance with various regulations. The conditions also hampered the system on module industry supply chain was not affected from X86 side, as regular updates were rolled out by market players; however, the system on module (SoM) hardware businesses witnessed disruptions in manufacturing activities due to the shuttering of production plant or operations with limited workforce.

The growing use of control systems, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to handle processes in industries is one of the prime factors driving the adoption of systems on modules. The solutions incorporated with a system on modules feature high accuracy and precision and enhanced manufacturing process performance. The use of integrated systems on modules is on rising as it helps enhance manufacturing, product assembly, supply chain management, and logistics operations, among others.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on System on Module (SoM) Market

The system on module market players was experiencing significant demand from the end-user until the outbreak of COVID-19. Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 governments across the globe imposed various containment measures. While in some countries the governments imposed complete lockdown, while in some countries experience partial lockdown and business and factors were allowed to operate with various regulations. Moreover, the supply chain of the system on the module market was not affected from the X86 side, as regular updates were rolled out by market players.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on System on Module (SoM) Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00019379/

The proliferation of Industrial Automation to Drive Market Growth During Forecast Period

The growing use of control systems, robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to handle processes in industries is one of the prime factors driving the adoption of systems on modules. The solutions incorporated with the system on modules feature high accuracy and precision and enhanced manufacturing process performance. The use of integrated systems on modules is on rising as it helps enhance manufacturing, product assembly, supply chain management, and logistics operations, among others. Manufacturers are increasingly replacing their conventional computing systems with compact and cost-effective computing solutions. Thus, the widespread applications of the system on modules in industrial automation processes, including process control and discrete manufacturing, is propelling the market growth.

System on Module (SoM) Market Processor Type-Based Market Insights

Based on processor type, the system on module (SoM) market is segmented into ARM, X86, Power, FPGA, GPU, and DSP. The ARM segment led the market in 2020; however, the market for the Acorn RISC Machine (ARM) architecture is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during 2021–2028. The projected market growth of the ARM segment is driven by the low complexity, single-cycle computing, and reduced instruction sets, which encourage the adoption of ARM-based processors in various end-user industries.

System on Module (SoM) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aaeon; Advantech Co. Ltd; Avnet Inc.; Value Technology Inc.; Connect Tech Inc.; Congatec GmbH; Emac, Inc.; Somlabs; and Microchip Technology, Inc are among the key players in the global System on Module (SoM) market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of System on Module (SoM) Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2020-2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019379/

In 2020, SoMLabs signed a contract with Reinfold for establishing a distribution network in India. As a part of this, all the products of SoMLabs will be made available through the offerings of Reinfold.

In 2018, AAEON launched the NanoCOM-KBU, the world’s first COM Express Type 10 board to be powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core U Processor. Along with a powerful central processing unit, NanoCOM-KBU features onboard 4GB DDR4 memory along with a graphics engine that supports 4K applications.

Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy

Microprocessor Market 2028 By Technology, Application and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/microprocessor-market

System of Insight Market Opportunities, Trends & Size to 2027 - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/system-of-insight-market/

System in Package (SiP) Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 22,013.45 Billion from 2020 to 2027 - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/system-in-package-sip-technology-market/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/system-on-module-som-market

More Research: https://voxbikol.com/author/theinsightpartners/