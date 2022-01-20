Scrubber Systems Market to Garner US$ 2,989.2 million, Globally, by 2028 at 12.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners
Stringent Regulations by Various Governments to Curb Air Pollution to Provide Growth Opportunities for Scrubber Systems Market During 2021–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report titled "Scrubber Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis," published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,316.0 million in 2021 to reach US$ 2,989.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.
Strategic Insights
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 1,316.0 Million in 2020
Market Size Value by US$ 2,989.2 Million by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 12.4% from 2021-2028
Forecast Period 2021-2028
Base Year 2021
No. of Pages 167
No. Tables 57
No. of Charts & Figures 79
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Technology and Industry Verticals
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Scrubber Systems Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002497/
Several companies have adopted different strategies to continue their operations and increase their annual sales statistics. Francis reported that it would continue to develop innovative offerings and technologies to support environmental control solutions, with a pending patent for an improved method of gas scrubbing. Wärtsilä will be supplying customized hybrid scrubber system packages to Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway. This will enable both ships to comply with the IMO sulfur restriction legislation.
Increase in Global Seaborne Trades and Leisure Activities
Rising international trades through sea routes and increasing leisure activities are propelling the growth of the scrubber system market. The rise in global seaborne business can be attributed to its economic transportation cost and continually rising global demand for goods and petroleum products. Furthermore, the rising participation in leisure activities such as cruise vacations and international voyages is increasing the use of marine ships and subsequently fueling the growth of the scrubber system market. The rise in leisure activities can be attributed to the increasing per capita income of consumers. Hence, the increase in sulfur emission from ships—owing to flourishing global trade—and escalated maritime transportation across the developing and developed economies are boosting the scrubber system installations.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Scrubber System Market
The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has witnessed a significant negative impact of COVID-19 in their demand for the scrubber systems industry in the wake of the global pandemic. In August 2020, Yara Marine Technologies—one of the leading players for marine scrubbers—has diverted its focus from the market due to COVID-19 and low oil prices. The company's innovation manager stated that they had high hopes in 2020 for scrubber systems, but COVID-19 changed it all. However, the market has witnessed a rise in demand from the third quarter as several governments have introduced stringent regulations to maintain clean air. Air scrubber systems play a vital role in removing hazardous particles from exhaust, supporting the market to regain its momentum.
Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Scrubber Systems Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPEL00002497/
Rapid Industrialization in Developing Economies to Drive Market During Forecast Period
The rapid industrialization in developing economies is creating a lucrative opportunity for scrubber system manufacturers to augment their market share. The growing industrial activities in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Vietnam result in more plants and factories in various industries. In this rapid industrialization era, the developing economies are witnessing a surge in new production facilities or capacities of the manufacturing industries such as cement, glass, petrochemicals and chemicals, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, mining & metallurgy, and pulp & paper. For instance, China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a 1.6% year-on-year rise in cement production to 2.377 billion tons for 2020. Also, the country is witnessing constructions of 3,203 cement factory projects, which started in December 2020, with a total investment of US$ 415.6 billion.
Scrubber Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.; Alfa Laval, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; GEA Group AG; Wärtsilä Corporation; Hamon; Yara Marine Technologies; Verantis Environmental Solutions Group; and CECO Environmental are among the key players in the global Scrubber Systems market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
Order a Copy of Scrubber Systems Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2020-2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002497/
In July 2021, Babcock & Wilcox Environmental announced that it would support Amager Resource Center's application to build an advanced carbon dioxide capture facility at ARC's Amager-Bakke (Copenhill) waste to energy facility in Copenhagen, Denmark, for more than US$ 140 million.
In September 2021, DuPont Clean Technologies introduced an innovative and advanced steam plume suppression solution for its MECS DynaWave scrubbers in sulfur recovery units (SRU) applications. Sennuba provides reliable corrosion control and plume suppression in the scrubbing system that is at minimal risk of plugging.
Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy
Gas Scrubber Market 2028 By Product Type, End-Use and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/gas-scrubber-market
Bilirubin Meters Market 2028 by Meter Type, and End User - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/bilirubin-meters-market/
Manual Resuscitators Market 2028 By Product Type, Application, Modality, Technology and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/manual-resuscitators-market/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/scrubber-systems-market
More Research: https://voxbikol.com/author/theinsightpartners/
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn