N.D. Attorney General opinions: Jan. 19

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued two new opinions.

The Hettinger Public School Board violated the open meetings law by holding an executive session without the proper legal authority and then by discussing topics outside those that were announced.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2022/OR-OM/2022-O-02.pdf

The Stark County Commission violated the law when it took eleven days to acknowledge a request for records, failed to communicate with the requester about the delay, and ultimately took more than two months to provide the records.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2022/OR-OM/2022-O-01.pdf

