ProTech Carpet Care Revolutionizing Cleaning Services
ProTech Carpet Care Revolutionizing Cleaning ServicesGREENSBORO, NC, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProTech Carpet Care is an acclaimed cleaning services provider well-known for hiring professionals with certification by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning & Restoration (IICRC). The company has offered excellent services for the past two decades.
Beyond providing expert carpet cleaning services, ProTech Carpet Care expands its horizons through numerous other services, such as odor removal and pet, fire, and water damage. The company also has an outstanding history in customer care and services.
What Makes Protech Carpet Care Different From the Rest?
Protech Carpet Care has raised the bar for many carpet cleaning companies by hiring professionals certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning & Restoration (IICRC). The owner is also a certified Senior Carpet Inspector and Master Textile Cleaner. These certifications serve as assured proof of the organization's reliable performance. Protech Carpet Care’s professionalism is reflected through its 21 years of experience, understanding towards the most efficient cleaning systems, and assurity of products for the best possible clean.
The company has built an excellent reputation through consistent customer services while upholding high standards and staying up-to-date on the best industry practices.
“Our team of experts is proud to be serving the community for the past two decades. At ProTech, we believe it is a real honor to have an opportunity to serve our friends and neighbors. We know that this community is responsible for our success, and we work every day to live up to the expectations of our clients.” - Kevin, Owner of ProTech Carpet Care
ProTech Carpet Care has numerous positive reviews from its loyal customers, providing testaments to their outstanding and consistent performance.
“Kevin has been helping us with our carpets and oriental rugs for 15 years. He is professional, pleasant, and never takes very long to set up an appointment. He has also come in a hurry when there was a more urgent situation. I trust him implicitly.” - Jodie McClement
“Kevin has been taking care of our rugs and carpeted areas for more than 12 years. We’ve always had dogs, and he does an exceptional job of keeping our home fresh and clean. He cares about special needs, such as wool rugs and chemical sensitivities, and he is always full of smiles and professionalism. I wouldn’t recommend anyone else because he knows his business.” - Rhonda Welch
Contact ProTech Carpet Care today for all carpet cleaning needs. Also visit their website for more details about the different services they provide.
Contact ProTech Carpet Care
Kevin Conrad
Master Textile Cleaner
Senior Carpet Inspector
IICRC:029350
336-202-2061
www.protechcarpetcare.com
About ProTech Carpet Care
ProTech Carpet Care is a trustworthy carpet cleaning service provider in Greensboro, Burlington, and Winston-Salem. The company has been operating for the past 21 years and is proud to serve more than 8,000 clients. ProTech Carpet Care is known to hire IICRC certified technicians. The owner of the company is IICRC certified Senior Applied Carpet Inspector and Master Textile Cleaner and is known to provide an array of carpet cleaning services with up-to-date technology.
