PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release January 20, 2022 Gordon vows to fight for murder victims Senator Richard J. Gordon on Monday vowed to stand up and fight to protect those who were victimized by senseless murderers. Gordon, the chairman of the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee, said that the recent assassination of an assistant city prosecutor (ACP) evoked him memories of his own father's murder in 1967. "He was mayor of our city for three years. And every year of his term, an assassination attempt was made on his life, either by lobbing grenades made by people escaping from prison and finally the third attempt was by escaped prisoner from Muntinlupa, allowed to escape, who shot him point-blank as his killer did here for Fiscal Mendoza," said Gordon during his privilege speech. "And now, it is only right and proper for me to honor my father's name by helping those who are similarly situated to seek justice for a Filipino family's death," he added. Trece Martires City, Cavite ACP Edilberto Mendoza was killed last Dec. 31, 2021, by an alleged drug suspect after being shot in the head thrice whilst skipping rope outside his house. According to reports, the suspect, who was captured weeks later, admitted to shooting Mendoza due to the prosecutor's involvement in illegal drugs cases in exchange for a measly sum of Php 25,000. One more astounding revelation according to Gordon was the suspect had two extrajudicial confessions, pointing to two different masterminds. Gordon, a lawyer by profession, hoped that the killing of Mendoza, would not be reduced to mere numbers much like what had happened to his father, and former Tanauan judge Voltaire Rosales, who was gunned down in 2004. "Let us refuse to reduce these killings into mere statistics. Hindi natin puwedeng tanggapin na ito'y istatistika lamang. Hindi naman tayo dapat na walang kalaban-laban. Di pumapayag at the face of this challenge," mentioned Gordon. "Wala na po bang halaga ang buhay ng tao? Andito tayo, ginagawa ang lahat ng makakayanan at nagtutulungan para makaligtas sa pandemya. Iwas ka ng iwas sa Covid, sa riding-in-tandem ka lang pala mamamatay," he continued. It may be recalled that Rosales, a heinous crimes judge, was murdered on June 15, 2004 near the Tanauan Hall of Justice, leaving behind a wife and children. One of his sons, Vic, became a lawyer as well, like a path what Gordon took in the late 1960s. To prevent a grim future for the bereaved families of prosecutors who were slain in the line of duty, Gordon sought to amend the recently-signed Republic Act (RA) 11643, to provide them a lumpsum payment. Seeking to beef up security of judicial workers and reinforce the administration of justice in the country, Gordon filed Senate Bill 1947, a proposed measure seeking to establish the Office of the Judiciary Marshals. It aims to ensure the security, safety, and protection of the members, officials, personnel, and property of the Judiciary, including the integrity of the courts and their proceedings.