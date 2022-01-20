Soviet rock legend Viktor Tsoi gets exhibition in Moscow

Novel exhibition is supported by a leading entrepreneur and art collector Alexandre Garese

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A legend of 1980s new wave rock, Viktor Tsoi has become the subject of a landmark biopic exhibition in Moscow. “Viktor Tsoi. The hero’s path” opened on 15 January 2022. The first exhibition of such scale dedicated to the Soviet underground icon, it is taking place in the historical Moscow Manege, a 2,000-square-meter exhibition hall and a former military building under the Kremlin’s walls.

2022 would mark the 60th anniversary of Viktor Tsoi, the frontman of the Leningrad-based Kino who died in a car accident in 1990. The exhibition seeks to recreate Tsoi’s journey from working in a boiler room to becoming a national icon and rock star through artefacts from his life and audio-visual effects. The 300 exhibited items, provided by the musician’s family and private collectors across Europe and the US, include documents, drafts, guitars, outfits, paintings, photographs, video recordings and other objects from Tsoi’s life. Tsoi’s most famous songs include Gruppa Krovi (Blood type), Pachka Sigaret (A pack of cigarettes) and Khochu Peremen (I want changes).

Alexandre Garese, entrepreneur and art collector based in France who acts as the exhibition’s international producer, said:

“It is an honour to be participating in an exhibition that gives the underground legend Viktor Tsoi the treatment he deserves – an extensive and multi-layered examination of the artist’s life. Despite his tragic death more than 30 years ago, Tsoi remains one of the most popular rock musicians in Russia, and the key point of this exhibition for me is to reflect his role in the global context, as a rock musician of an international scale.”

For Alexandre Garese, what is unique about the exhibition is its presentation of Viktor Tsoi through the lens of multiple cultures. The exhibition is accompanied by texts from a French diplomat, writer and Tsoi’s friend Joel Bastenaire, who released Tsoi’s record in France in 1989. It also features contributions from the archive of Joanna Stringray (USA), while Rashid Nugmanov (France) presents a hall contributed to the unreleased Japanese cyberpunk film that was in production during the last year of Viktor Tsoi’s life after his successful performance at the Sundance film festival.

Across 11 halls, the exhibition will provide a glimpse into aspects of the rock star’s character less known to most listeners, showing Tsoi not only as musician, but also as an artist and an actor.

The biopic exhibition “Viktor Tsoi. The hero’s path” has been produced by a well-known museum and exposition design bureau Planet9, founded by Agnia Sterligova. It has been curated by Dmitry Mishenin, with Alexander Tsoi as creative producer, Alexandre Garese as international producer, and Vitaly Kalgin as project consultant.

Viktor Tsoi (1962-1990) was a Soviet singer, songwriter and frontman of the band “Kino.” Born in Leningrad, Tsoi became one of the most influential figures of Russian rock.

Alexandre Garese is a French investor and art collector. He is the founder of Kouros, a Paris-based investment firm specialising in low-carbon energy solutions. Alexandre also owns the Wolkonsky chain of bakeries in Russia, having brought French bread to Russian cities in early 2000s.

The exhibition “Viktor Tsoi. The hero’s path” opened on 15 January 2022 and will run until 15 April 2022. It is taking place at the Moscow Manege, Manege Square 1, Moscow, Russia, 125009. For more details, see https://www.tsoyhero.com.

The exhibits were collected from all over the world. Items provided by private collections from Europe and the USA include a can of Campbell's soup with Andy Warhol’s photograph, which the artist gifted to Viktor Tsoi; records by Kino released in the West and never seen in the USSR; and a portastudio that Joanna Stingray bought for Tsoi in America.

Early reviews have compared the exhibition with V&A projects dedicated to rock idols of our time, namely David Bowie and Pink Floyd. “Viktor Tsoi. The hero’s path” is similar to them in terms of scenography and technical equipment: the visitors are given headphones that create a seamless, immersive experience.



About the bureau Planet9

The bureau specializes in projects in the culture sector - from museums and temporary exhibitions to working with public spaces and creating scenography for theatrical productions.

The PLANET9 portfolio includes more than 90 projects in Russia and abroad. The Hermitage, the Tretyakov Gallery, the Pushkin Museum, the State Historical Museum, the Moscow Kremlin Museums and many other sites have worked with the bureau. Projects of 2021 included “Raphael Line. 1520 – 2020” in the State Hermitage, and “Albrecht Dürer. Engraving masterpieces from the collection of the Pinacoteca Tosio Martinengo in Brescia" in the Historical Museum. International projects of the bureau include the exposition of the Russian pavilion at the XV Venice Biennale in Venice (V.D.N.H. URBAN PHENOMENON), "Kandinsky and Russia" in Saudi Arabia, "The Russian Way. From Dionysius to Malevich" in the Vatican Museum in Rome.