One additional COVID-19 related death; 304 new cases in PEI

CANADA, January 19 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced one additional COVID-19 related death in Prince Edward Island.

The individual is between the ages of 60 and 79 years.

“I am extremely saddened to hear that another individual has passed away related to COVID-19 in PEI. I want to extend my sincere condolences to this individual’s loved ones and all those grieving the loss as they navigate this difficult time.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

To respect the privacy of the family, no further details of the death will be released at this time.

Dr. Morrison also announced 304 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8:00 am on Wednesday, January 19.

These new cases are still under investigation. There are currently 2,514 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 5,112 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 241 cases per day.

There are 10 individuals in hospital being treated for COVID-19, and two others in hospital who are positive for COVID-19 but are being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19 (COVID-19 was not the reason for admission). There are three individuals in the Intensive Care Unit.

There is one new facility-based outbreak to report at Beach Grove Home. Testing is underway and measures are in place to contain further spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

Positive COVID-19 test results are now available online through the My Test Results page on the provincial website. The results are posted online within four to 24 hours after the test has been completed. If you do not have access to a computer, you can call 1-833-533-9333 to get confirmation of your results.

If you are a close contact or have symptoms of COVID-19, you should not leave isolation until you receive confirmation that your test is negative.

If your COVID-19 test is positive, there will be important instructions on the website for you to follow, including information about self-isolation and identifying and notifying your close contacts.

As of Saturday, January 15, 96 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 92.7 per cent were fully vaccinated. 57.9 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose and over 38,500 individuals have their booster dose. Approximately 23,500 people are eligible to receive the booster dose but have not yet done so.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are reminded that supports are available for those impacted by COVID-19. The Prince Edward Island Emergency Payment for Workers, Emergency Income Relief for Self-Employed, and the COVID-19 Special Leave Fund programs are now accepting applications. Islanders may also be eligible for programs through the Government of Canada such as the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit or the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. A modified school food lunch program is also available to have pre-cooked meals delivered to homes starting this week. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distancing from others cannot be maintained

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

