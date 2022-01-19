Positive COVID-19 test results now available online

CANADA, January 19 - Islanders can now access their positive COVID-19 test results online, which allows them to access the results sooner.

Positive COVID-19 test results are now available online through the My Test Results page on the provincial website. The results are posted online within four to 24 hours after the test has been completed. Negative results will continue to be available online as well.

If you do not have access to a computer, you can call 1-833-533-9333 to get confirmation of your results.

Public Health will be prioritizing who receives phone calls after a positive COVID-19 test. Those who are age 50 years and over and under five years of age will receive a phone call from Public Health with instructions and questions. Due to high case volumes, it may take 24 to 48 hours to receive a call.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek medical help if symptoms worsen by calling 811 or 911.

Individuals can call 1-800-958-6400 with questions related to COVID-19, including for those in isolation. Those in isolation who require additional support, such as groceries and supplies, should call 211.

If your COVID-19 test is positive, there are important instructions on the website for you to follow, including information about self-isolation and identifying and notifying your close contacts. If you test positive, all the information you need can be found at Information for people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

If you are a close contact or have symptoms of COVID-19, you should not leave isolation until you receive confirmation that your test is negative.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are reminded that supports are available for those impacted by COVID-19. The Prince Edward Island Emergency Payment for Workers, Emergency Income Relief for Self-Employed, and the COVID-19 Special Leave Fund programs are now accepting applications. Islanders may also be eligible for programs through the Government of Canada such as the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit or the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. A modified school food lunch program is also available to have pre-cooked meals delivered to homes starting this week. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distancing from others cannot be maintained

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

