SB 0722 of 2021
MICHIGAN, January 19 - Taxation: tobacco; tobacco product manufacturers' escrow account; modify. Amends secs. 1 & 2 of 1999 PA 244 (MCL 445.2051 & 445.2052).
Last Action: 1/20/2022 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,136 in the last 365 days.
MICHIGAN, January 19 - Taxation: tobacco; tobacco product manufacturers' escrow account; modify. Amends secs. 1 & 2 of 1999 PA 244 (MCL 445.2051 & 445.2052).
Last Action: 1/20/2022 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE