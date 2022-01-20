B2B Telecommunication Market Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Business Opportunities and Analysis of COVID

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in different sectors is the key driving factor for the global market. Nowadays, IoT technology is gaining more popularity because it provides major benefits like a machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and wireless transactions to the users or customers. Also, it is cost-efficient for the users.

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR states that the global B2B telecommunication market is marked to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Moreover, the global B2B Telecom Market has lucrative opportunities for the market leaders and manufacturers due to the growing adoption of advanced telecom services in developing countries like China, India, and South Korea. In addition, the opportunities are fueling due to the media and entertainment industry expansion in the Asia Pacific region. However, the global market growth might get hampered because of the advanced telecommunication systems, higher initial costs, and security issues and breaches.

Segmentation:

The global market has been segmented in terms of solutions, enterprise sizes, and verticals.

The global market has been segregated into Voice over IP (VoIP), WAN Solution, Cloud Services, Unified Communication and Collaboration, and M2M Communication based on the solution segment.

The global market has been categorized into Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises in the enterprise size segment.

Based on the vertical industry segment, the global B2B Telecom Market has been segmented into energy and utilities, retail, transportation and logistics, media & entertainment, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global B2B telecommunication market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America regions command the maximum share of the global B2B telecommunication market owing to the rapid industrialization, proliferation in various industry players, and high demand for optimum communication networks to maintain the outsourced processes in this region. The B2B telecommunication market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projecting the fastest growth in the global B2B telecommunication market owing to the increase in process outsourcing from various western countries in emerging economy of India, rise in adoption of advanced telecom solutions in the business sector of the developing countries such as China, India, South Korea and others and rise in number of B2B telecommunication service providers in this region. Increased demand for a strong communication network in the developed business sector and emergence for secured telecommunication service in various industrial sectors are resulting in the noteworthy expansion of the B2B telecommunication market in the Europe region. Increased penetration of technologically advanced solutions in the developed areas of the Middle East and Africa region as a result of urbanization is contributing to the expansion of the B2B telecommunication market in this region.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prime market players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global B2B telecommunication market are Comarch SA. (Poland), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), NTT Communications (Japan), and Verizon Communications Inc. (the U.S.). Vodafone Group PLC (the U.K), Orange S.A. (France), AT&T Inc. (the U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (the U.S.), Amdocs Ltd (the U.S.), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia) and others. The players in the global B2B telecommunication market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as increased investments for business expansion, carrying out mergers and acquisitions and others in order to sustain the competition in the global B2B telecommunication market.

