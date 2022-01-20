Live Streaming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Development Status and Analysis of COVID

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The live streaming market is set to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. As per the market research report, the market will hit US$247,275 million in terms of valuation by the end of 2027. The market growth will be driven by the rising preference for live streaming. Based on the research report, rising video streaming activities by users across verticals will accelerate growth in the market till 2027.

The popularity of video content has risen exponentially over the last few years. The primary explanation for this is the rapid growth of video technology. In fact, the advances in this field made videos so popular that a research projected that by 2021 80% of all internet traffic would consist of videos. However, out of all types of video content, one had the greatest impact—live streaming video.

Live streaming industry’s growth can be attributed to live videos or live streaming activities that have risen dramatically. Social platforms are the major source for live video content, and TV is the most popular type of live video content accessed. Brands and public figures started to participate directly with their prospective customers through online platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

In addition, with the increasing popularity of eSports and video games increasing across all age groups, streaming live video games has gained popularity. In one of its 2018 studies, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) stated that more than 67% of consumers worldwide had streamed live video content, and more than 52% of that group favored free, ad-supported live streaming over subscription-based and à la carte services.

Furthermore, around 47% of consumers worldwide have reported an increase in their live streaming time since 2019. As a result, the global market for live streaming continues to expand at a rapid rate. The growing population and the escalating rate of urbanization across emerging regions have a positive impact on market development. Moreover, rapid economic growth has provided the impetus to market growth over the last few years.

Live Streaming Market Segmentation:

The live streaming market is segregated into different market segments based on component, end-user, and region. For a comprehensive analysis of the market, the component, end-user, and region segments are further split into smaller segments. The component segment is categorized into platforms and services. Furthermore, based on end-users, the global market is also segmented into media & entertainment, esports, events, education, retail, government and others. Based on the market segmentation analysis, the report covers market forecasts.

Untapped opportunities for the consumption of live video content will support the market growth from 2020 to 2027. As per the market research report, the global market for live streaming is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate across all the component, end-user, and region segments. However, the presence of active threats such as high cost of data could hamper the market growth. Business activities across online streaming have also been examined and studied by online streaming industry’s experienced analysts. The live streaming market research report covers findings with predictions and forecasts till 2027.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive effect on the live streaming industry. The total/partial lockdown imposed worldwide to control the spread of coronavirus increased live streaming activities by almost 50% compared in the pre-COVID era. In April 2020 alone, a number of live streaming platforms witnessed a large rise in viewership.

The coronavirus lockdown caused massive sales losses across industries and shut down a number of manufacturing facilities worldwide, putting a brake on production, but live video streaming activities have spiked further.

Live streaming draws more viewers, as most people tend to watch live content over reading blogs or social posts. Due to the spread of COVID-19, countries worldwide went under lockdown. As a consequence, numerous events and shows have been canceled, leading to a major increase in live streaming activity worldwide. Particularly in April, various OTT platforms, including Twitch, Facebook gaming, and YouTube, witnessed a substantial increase in live viewership worldwide. Growing video streaming activities across verticals accelerate market growth. In addition, the increasing need for greater brand engagement and reach through live videos is boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising viewership of OTT platforms and live streaming content, as well as the increasing number of Internet and mobile users, are expected to affect the growth of the industry.

Assessing the trend during the COVID-19 crisis, when people are still maintaining social distancing and avoiding public gatherings, it is evident that live streaming has quickly become the preferred option for concerts and other major events. This scenario is anticipated to accelerate the market growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027).

List of Key Companies Covered in this Report

The Key Players of the Global Live Streaming Market are Flux Broadcast (UK), Dacast (US), Huya, Inc. (China), Periscope (UK), EventStreaming.TV (UK), Microsoft Corporation (US), Google, Inc. (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), Twitch Interactive, Inc. (US), AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Vimeo (US), IBM Corporation (US), Empire Video Productions, LLC (US), Instagram, Inc.(US), Streaming. Hr (Croatia), and Amazon.com, Inc. (US), are some of the affluent contenders holding sizeable live streaming market share.

