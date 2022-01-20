Modular UPS Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Industry Demand, Opportunities, Key Players and Impact of COVID

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular UPS Global Market - Overview

In this rapidly changing world of technology, modular UPS market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the modular UPS market is the increasing adoption of interactive displays in order to enhance customer service experience. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Modular UPS is growing rapidly and expected to gain importance over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a remarkable growth by 2023, beating its previous growth records in terms of value with a noticeable CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

A recent study shows that in the United States, data centres consumed near about 70 billion KW of energy which is equivalent to amount of electricity consumed by near about 6.4 million average American homes. In case of any outage, these data centres need to be operational at all-time thus, it requires an effective power backup solution such as modular UPSs.

The past few years has shown tremendous growth in the field of data centers. The increasing IoT market, growing digital content and increasing the number of internet users around the world has led to the deployment of data centers in very high amount. A recent study shows that, the data center market is growing with more than 25% of compound annual growth rate after the year 2012 and the growth rate is expected to sustain in the coming years owing to the factors such as heavy integration of technologies in various industries. The UPS market around the world has seen tremendous growth in the past couple of years due to growing demand and lack of supply of electric power supply.

A study by market research future shows that, in the year 2016, the total export unit of static converter equipment’s were more than 500 million and the cumulative value of these products were more than USD 50 billion. Given the statistics, it is expected that in the next coming years, the market of modular UPS will rise immensely where the majority of the demand will arise from North America, European countries and Asia.

Power grid inefficiencies are also one of the major driving factor of Modular UPS Market. Power grids are complex networks which helps to manage and distribute electricity from one place to another. Power grid was one of the great discoveries of 20th centuries but due to the excessive demand, the infrastructure has become more susceptible to blackouts which puts the pressure on OEMs to develop new alternatives. To addressing the same problem, Modular UPSs are playing very crucial role in keeping the system active and online.

Modular UPS Market Segmentation

The modular UPS market has been segmented on the basis of component and vertical. The component segment is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into 10-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA, and above 500 kVA. The modular UPS is known to provide energy efficient and high performance solutions. The modular UPS solutions are cost efficient and are also low maintenance. This is one major factor driving the growth of modular UPS market.

Key Players

The prominent players in modular UPS global market are – ABB Group (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Schneider Electric SE (France), General Electric (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd. (Israel), Riello Electronica Group (Italy), Tripp Lite (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The regional analysis of modular ups market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in modular UPS market in Asia Pacific is attributed to technological advancements and developing economies in the countries like China, Japan and India in the region.

