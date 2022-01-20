Interactive Video Wall Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Business Forecast, Competition and Demand

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The study reveals that the global Interactive Video Wall market is adopted in the media and entertainment and it is expected to reach at the high level in the forthcoming years. The market is competing with the bezels that frame must be as thinner as it can, to view the screen into one single large display. The interactive video wall offers 4k, ultra-high definition, HTML5 and 3D content is driving the market.

The global Interactive Video Wall Market is growing rapidly ~15% of CAGR and is expected to reach approximately USD 17,647 Million by the end of forecast period.

Various factors are propelling the Interactive Video Wall Market growth. These factors, as stated by the MRFR report, include technological advancements, increasing adoption of interactive displays at public places such as airports, accessibility of 3D video wall, and availability of higher-resolution image on a single display. Additional factors pushing market growth include gesture-controlled engagement, touch screen engagement, high-definition digital display, high-performance touchscreen interactivity, high-definition digital display, high-impact data visualization, and multi-touch interactivity.

On the contrary, the high implementation cost is likely to hamper the interactive video wall market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global interactive video wall market are – Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Navori SA (Switzerland), NEC Display Solutions (U.S.), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Adflow Networks (Canada), AU Optronics Corp (Taiwan), Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), and LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), among others.

Segments:

The global interactive video wall market has been segmented on the basis of types, display units, frame size, deployment type, organization type, end-users and region.

Global Interactive Video Wall system Market by Types:

Custom Layout

Landscape & Portrait

3D Installation

Others

Global Interactive Video Wall system Market by Display Units:

LCD

LED

LPD

Others

Global Interactive Video Wall system Market by Frame Size:

2x2

3x3

4x4

Others

Global Interactive Video Wall system Market by Deployment Type:

Touch Based

Touch less

Multi Touch

Others

Global Interactive Video Wall system Market by Organization Type:

Small & Medium Scale Enterprise

Large Scale Enterprise

Global Interactive Video Wall system Market by End-users:

Retail

IT and telecommunications

Government & Defense

Media and entertainment

Others

Global Interactive Video Wall system Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the interactive video wall market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. This is on account of the presence of key players in this region such as Horizon Technologies and NEC Display Solutions that are making heavy investments in interactive video wall displays. Moreover, the growing demand for multi-touch and gesture-controlled engagement is also boosting the market growth in this region.

The interactive video wall market in the European region is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is on account of the increasing demand for landscape, portrait, and 3D installation video walls in this region. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region such as Philips, Navori SA, is also pushing market growth.

The interactive video wall market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for LED and LCD video walls.

