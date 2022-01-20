Touch Screen Controllers Market Expected to Expand at 16% CAGR by the End of 2022 | Market In-Depth Analysis

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Touchscreen Controller Market - Overview

The need for touchless technology has gained such momentum that it has led to unparalleled development of touch screen controllers market 2020. The semiconductors & electronics industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A revenue level of USD 10 billion is likely to be realized with a 16% CAGR by the end of 2022.

Capacitive touchscreen technology has gained much attention from smart phone manufacturers due to its operational efficiency, durable design and low power consumption. Touchscreen is being widely adopted across all major industries such as healthcare, automotive and others, rise in adoption among smart devices such as phones, tablets and laptops are majorly driving the market for touchscreen controllers. Increasing investments in research and development by various market leaders, adapting touch based banking in BFSI are fuelling the market growth.

The rapid increase in Internet of Things across several sectors and adoption of touch screens in education sector are creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop in the existing technology. The triggering of switches at false times and complications in collecting data are hindering the market growth.

Key Players

The key players of global touch screen controllers report include NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), ELAN Microelectronic Corp (Taiwan), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) , Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), MELFAS Co. Ltd (Korea), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

Global Touchscreen Controller Market - Segmentation

The segmental insight into the touch screen controllers market is carried out on the basis of interface, application, end-users, technology, and region. Based on the types, the touch screen controllers market has been divided into resistive and capacitive controller. Based on the interfaces, the touch screen controllers market is segmented into USB, URT, I2C, and SPI. The application-based segmentation of the touch screen controllers market consists of media players, GPS devices, smartphones, control displays, and others. Based on the end-users, the touch screen controllers market consists of banking, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and healthcare, among others. On the basis of regions, the touch screen controllers market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and RoW.

Global Touchscreen Controller Market - Regional Analysis

The global touchscreen controller market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share for global touchscreen controller market. The demand for touchscreen based devices in consumer electronics has been driving the market in this region. The presence of major players and low manufacturing costs are fuelling the market growth. North America holds the second place in the global touchscreen controller market. Being technically advanced region, the adoption of capacitive touch screen technology in automobiles and rise in development of smart phones with capacitive and resistive touch screens are driving the market.

Industry News

February, 2018 – Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) partnered with Cam Med LLC Massachusetts-based Company which deals with microfluidic based drug delivery technologies for development of artificial pancreas systems. The device comes with capacitive touch screen of handheld size which weighs around less than one ounce. This wearable device helps diabetes to monitor the functioning of pancreas and can draw assumptions.

February, 2018 – Lynxspring, Inc., which develops software and hardware for enterprises, launched 7 inch HD touch display for building automation and IoT environments. The display device can be used to control HVAC, lighting and other IoT user experiences. The device is capable of providing clear visuals, enabling operational efficiencies

