Wisp is Celebrating Self-Love Month with Campaigns Focused on Destigmatization

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. today announced that during this month of January, it is celebrating Self-love Month with campaigns focused on destigmatization.

Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc. points to Google Trends statistics that show the number of searches for “self-care” has more than doubled since 2015, which indicates the need for good self-care is more important than ever.

“We’ve all been facing a lot of new challenges over the past two years — the pandemic introduced social distancing, kept kids out of school, exacerbated financial hardship, and, of course, took a big toll on our mental and physical health,” Swartz said. “With these challenges, it can be easy to put your own health and wellbeing on the backburner, and this is especially true when it comes to concerns that are easy to ignore or push through, like those related to vaginal health. But keeping your whole body healthy is key to not only surviving but thriving during difficult times.”

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Swartz invited everyone to sign up for the wisp newsletter for exclusive content and recommendations to expand their understanding of self-love/self-care.

“Self-care”, according to Swartz, “means doing the small things you need to do for yourself every day so that you can be healthy, well, and you can do all the things you need to and want to accomplish. Ignoring self-care can lead to burnout, where you hit your limit mentally and physically and can no longer take care of your daily responsibilities.”

“The best way to avoid burnout is to listen to your body and prioritize your health,” Swartz said.

For more information, please visit hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

