MSM Introduces New Advisory Board, Chairman for Canada

KELWONA, BC, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International education platform M Square Media (MSM) looks to establish its presence even more in North America with its newly formed MSM Canada Advisory Board. The collective experience and expertise among the members of this Advisory Board is expected to lead MSM into greater heights this 2022 and beyond.

This is a milestone for the Canada-based company, as it had already formed Advisory Boards in recent years for the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, and an international board of advisers for its other locations around the world.

“We are excited at the prospect of how this new initiative will usher in more opportunities for our industry partners and their students. The wealth of knowledge and experience this new Advisory Board will bring will surely ameliorate the level services we offer in the international and higher education sector in Canada,” said MSM VP for Government Relations Matthew Larventz.

Leading the Advisory Board is newly installed chairperson Amrik Virk, the former Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services and Minister of Advanced Education for British Columbia.

Under his leadership as Minister, Virk positioned the province’s technology sector as the 15th largest in the world. He has successfully launched the #BCTECH Strategy, which serves as the backbone of the province’s technology economy, and installed the $100 million dollar #BCTECH Fund. He also helmed the #BCTECH Summits, putting BC on the map in terms of the introduction of coding into the primary school curriculum.

As the Minister of Advanced Education, Virk had effective oversight of all post-secondary education in the province, including 25 public universities and colleges and over 300 private institutions. He was responsible for re-engineering post-secondary education in British Columbia and subsequently took a national lead in aligning university degree graduations and funding with job and economic prospects.

Prior to elected office, Virk was a highly decorated police officer with a 26-year career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), with the following career

He served across Canada in uniform, drug sections, First Nations policing, and was a Sniper/Marksman on the elite RCMP Emergency Response Teams.

Virk is the recipient of two bravery awards including the Commissioner’s Commendation for Bravery - the highest award in Canada for the RCMP.

He was also decorated for exemplary service with the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal and Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal.

He retired as a “Commissioned Officer “at the rank of Inspector.

As Chairman of the new MSM Canada Advisory Board, Virk aims to develop partnerships with Canadian universities and institutions to augment recruitment initiatives along with other transnational education goals.

“The value of Canadian education is recognized globally and I welcome the opportunity to be instrumental in making it accessible to more international students from diverse regions of the world," says Virk.

Under the direction of Virk, members of the MSM Canada Advisory Board are set to deliver the needs and expectations of key stakeholders in Canada’s international education sector.

With their expertise in Canadian higher education, members of the Advisory Board are expected to offer insights and recommendations in addressing the challenges confronting the sector—international student recruitment, declining enrollment, and the development of sustainable campus practises, among others.

Key expansions are also targets for this Advisory Board, as it aims to grow and thrive by tapping into the following MSM services: global and in-country offices for partner colleges and universities in Canada; the MSM Unify international education marketplace; college management; strategic partnerships; and pathways.



