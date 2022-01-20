North America will Remain at the Forefront, Accounting for more than 37% Share of the Global Carglumic Acid Market Value
Orally disintegrating tablet sales have dominated accounting for around 45% of the total carglumic acid drug market shareROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest study done by Fact.MR, the global carglumic acid market is projected to be valued at around US$ 132 Mn in 2021, which accounts for around 0.6% of total orphan drugs revenue share, with the market slated to expand at a compound Y-o-Y growth of 7.5% over the decade.
Attributed to the usage of carglumic acid as a lifesaving therapeutic drug, it is poised to showcase substantial growth over the period of 2021-2031 as therapeutic drug demand keeps rising. Further, rising use-case of carglumic acid as an orphan drug is poised to uphold its market value at US$ 300 Mn by 2031, thus gaining 200 BPS in its market share of orphan drug sales.
The latest industry analysis and survey on Carglumic Acid provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Carglumic Acid market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Key Segments Covered in Carglumic Acid Industry Survey
By Dosage
Dispersible Tablets
Orally Disintegrating Tablets
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
e-Commerce
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Orally disintegrating tablets are projected to provide the highest absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 54 Mn during the forecast period.
Based on sales channel, drug sales through hospital pharmacies are projected to increase at a high single-digit CAGR over the next ten years.
In East Asia, consumption of carglumic acid is anticipated to expand 1.5X by 2031.
North America is projected to capture around 37% of global carglumic market share by 2031.
Europe to hold around 28% market share by 2031.
Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7068
How is Demand for Carglumic Acid Shaping Up in Established and Evolving Markets?
Brazil: In Brazil, hepatic encephalopathy is well-recognized among clinical complications associated with chronic liver diseases. Nearly 30% of patients suffering from cirrhosis face mortality in hepatic coma, with a majority of these being affected with hyperammonemic portal systemic encephalopathy (PSE).
Healthcare practitioners in the country are therefore focusing on the adoption of carglumic acid for managing recurrent hyperammonemia in patients with abernethy malformation. Also, Brazil tops the list in healthcare spending among Latin American countries. Thus Brazil is poised to provide a high absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 5.6 Mn through 2031.
Which Dosage of Carglumic Acid is Highly Demanded?
Orally disintegrating carglumic acid is projected to be high in demand while dominating revenue share in the market. Holding around 50% of carglumic acid revenue share by 2031, this dosage segment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity US$ 54 Mn, increasing at a CAGR of around 6.2%.
Moreover, high demand for orally disintegrating tablets can be attributed to their ability to disintegrate in the saliva within a short period of time, which is advantageous for those experiencing difficulty in swallowing.
