Solvent-Based Chlorinated Polyolefins Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 4.9 Billion by 2029
Chlorinated polyolefins showcase excellent adhesion properties when used for coating applications.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global chlorinated polyolefins market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.6%, thereby topping a valuation of US$ 4.9 Bn by 2031. Currently, chlorinated polyolefins account for around 1.2% of overall polyolefins industry share. On the back of recognition as an advanced polymer and active component in adhesion promoter primers, total chlorinated polyolefins consumption is set to reach 1.8 MMT by the end of 2031.
Chlorinated polyolefins demand growth is mainly attributed to escalating consumption in a wide range of end uses such as paints & coatings, pipes & fittings, printing inks, adhesives, and much more. Of the prominent substrates, chlorinated PVC (CPVC) sales are expected to dominate as compared to other substrates (PP, PE, TPO, etc.), accounting for around 50% of total consumption by 2031.
The latest industry analysis and survey on Chlorinated Polyolefins provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Chlorinated Polyolefins market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Key Segments Covered in Chlorinated Polyolefin Industry Survey
By Substrate
PP Chlorinated Polyolefin
PE Chlorinated Polyolefin
TPO Chlorinated Polyolefin
PVC Chlorinated Polyolefin
By Solid Content
<25% Solid Chlorinated Polyolefin
25%-50% Solid Chlorinated Polyolefin
50%-70% Solid Chlorinated Polyolefin
70%-100% Solid Chlorinated Polyolefin
By Type
Water-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin
Solvent-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin
Toulene
Xylene
By Viscosity
<50
50-250
250-400
400-800
800-1,000
1,000-1,500
1,500-2,500
2,500-6,000
>6,000
By Function
Adhesion Promoters
Impact Modifiers
Additives
Laminating Agents
Primers
Binders
Others
By End Use
Chlorinated Polyolefin for Paints & Coatings
Chlorinated Polyolefin for Pipes & Fittings
Chlorinated Polyolefin for Printing Inks
Chlorinated Polyolefin for Adhesives
Chlorinated Polyolefin for Food Packaging
Chlorinated Polyolefin for Automotive Parts
Bumper
Interior Parts
Wheel Cap
Others
Key Takeaways from Market Study
PVC substrate is projected to offer an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 927.9 Mn through 2031.
Demand for chlorinated polyolefin with <25% solid content is projected to increase at a high CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.
On the basis of type, consumption of solvent-borne chlorinated polyolefin is anticipated to expand around 1.6X by 2031.
East Asia is projected to capture around 36% of the global market share by 2031.
South Asia & Oceania to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 40.4 Mn by 2031-end.
The latest market research report analyzes Chlorinated Polyolefins Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Chlorinated Polyolefins And how they can increase their market share.
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Demand of Chlorinated Polyolefins Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Chlorinated Polyolefins market growth
Current key trends of Chlorinated Polyolefins Market
Market Size of Chlorinated Polyolefins and Chlorinated Polyolefins Sales projections for the coming years
The report also offers key trends of Chlorinated Polyolefins market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Chlorinated Polyolefins market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Chlorinated Polyolefins Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Chlorinated Polyolefins Market.
Crucial insights in Chlorinated Polyolefins market research report:
Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Chlorinated Polyolefins market.
Basic overview of the Chlorinated Polyolefins, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Chlorinated Polyolefins across various industries.
Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Chlorinated Polyolefins Market are:
To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Chlorinated Polyolefins Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.
The competitive landscape analysis for Chlorinated Polyolefins Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Chlorinated Polyolefins manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.
An assessment on the winning strategies of key Chlorinated Polyolefins Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Chlorinated Polyolefins Market landscape.
Why is China Seen as a High Potential Market for Chlorinated Polyolefins?
Over the past decade, China has positioned itself at the forefront of various chemical businesses. Chemicals ranging from acetone derivatives, syngas catalysts, chlorinated polyolefins, and various specialty chemicals are produced in the country.
Further, the Chinese market can be seen portraying new trends in the business model, owing to changing consumer preferences in the country. For instance, demand for high-end and advanced products is on the rise, which, in turn, has led to a surge in the usage of speciality and more sophisticated surfactants and additives.
Additionally, China also dominates the consumption of the above-mentioned chemicals, thus establishing it as the most lucrative market for the sales of chlorinated polyethylene.
How is Demand for Chlorinated Polyolefin Evolving across Established and Evolving Markets?
Japan: Chlorinated polyolefin sales in Japan are projected to be mainly driven by increased demand for chlorinated polyolefins in automotive and polymer compounders.
Moreover, Japan has an ambitious plan to make it the epicentre of the electric vehicle market. Thus, rise of the electric vehicle industry in Japan is poised to provide lucrative opportunity for chlorinated polyolefin suppliers.
