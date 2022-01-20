Church of Scientology in Hungary plans a special Sunday Service for Valentine's Day

Hungary, Scientology Sunday Service

It was announced after the sermon at the Sunday service that covered the power of admiration

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 9, in the chapel of the Church of Scientology, believers and visitors gathered again for a Sunday service to hear the pastor preach a sermon on the power of wonder and love.

The pleasant atmosphere was enhanced by a musical performance, which has become a tradition at the beginning of the services, this time in the form of a fantastic jazz concert.

In addition to receiving useful and life-enhancing information, the participants had a great time and are looking forward to the next sessions.

The special atmosphere of the services is not only for the faithful, as the Sunday service is open to all, regardless of religion or affiliation. Many curious onlookers have been to these events before to gain insight into the teachings of Scientology, its creed and the life of the community.

The Church of Scientology welcomes the public to its next service on Valentine's Day, 13 February. In keeping with World Day of Love, the theme will be relationships and marriage. Participants will learn what makes a relationship work, how to make both partners happy, and even hear interesting and useful information about repairing broken marriages.

Additionally, Scientologists around the world promote a course called "CREATING A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE" which contains Scientology breakthroughs that show you exactly what makes a successful marriage. "To begin a voyage as important as marriage", says Ivan Arjona from the European Office of the Church of Scientology "there are things you need to know, then you can chart your course and have tools that can make you succeed in this endeavour."

"Any successful marriage is built upon basic principles" continued Arjona "and If you also have the tools for difficulties in a marriage—and know how to use them—you can establish a happy union that lasts a lifetime".