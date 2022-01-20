Water Resources Planning Committee Meeting

MAINE, January 27 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: January 27, 2022

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Deering Building, Room 101, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta

Meeting description/purpose:

Agenda 1. Call to order and introductions 2. Adjustments to the agenda 3. Discussion of Remote Participation Policy 4. Public hearing on Remote Participation Policy 5. Vote to adopt the Remote Participation Policy 6. Public comment 7. Adjournment

Remote Meeting Policy

For further information, contact:

Name: Ryan Gordon

Phone: 207-287-7178