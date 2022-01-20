Lymphedema Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Forecast 2028

Lymphedema Treatment Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on “Lymphedema Treatment Market Size and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Condition Type, Treatment Type, and End-User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 11.58 billion by 2028 from US$ 8.15 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Lymphedema is a condition in which the body enlarges abnormally due to the lymphostasis caused by lymphatic system dysfunction. It most commonly affects the lower extremity (90%), upper extremity (10%), and genitalia (1%). Primary lymphedema is present at birth whereas secondary lymphedema is caused by lymphatic system inefficiency or damage. The secondary lymphedema frequently develops after cancer treatment. Lymphedema is caused by obstructions in the passage of lymph fluid caused by surgery, radiation therapy, or cancer growth. The feelings of tightness or heaviness; swelling in legs, arms, or other body parts; aching or discomfort; and fibrosis, which thickens or hardens the skin, are among the common symptoms of lymphedema.

Strategic Insights

The growth of the lymphedema treatment market is attributed to the growing incidence of lymphedema and increasing number of lymphedema management programs with a surge in the promotion of telehealth services in various countries. However, the lack of skilled professionals and high surgical costs in developing economies hamper the market growth.

Rising Cases of Lymphedema

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, lymphedema can occur in cancer patients upon the onset of the disease or after its treatment, which affect lymph node drainage. For example, it has been reported that it can occur within days and up to 30 years after the treatment for breast cancer. Also, 80% of patients experience onset within 3 years of surgery, and the remainder develops edema at a rate of 1% per year. Additionally, a large patient pool, particularly women, suffers from lower-limb lymphedema after the treatment of gynecologic cancer, with the highest prevalence (37%) among vulvar cancer survivors and lowest prevalence (7%) among ovarian cancer survivors. Further, the overall incidence of arm lymphedema ranges from 8% to 56% at two years post-surgery. The Alliance Z 1071 longitudinal substudy of the American College of Surgeons Oncology Group (ACOSOG) states that in breast cancer trials, patients report a 3-year cumulative incidence of arm swelling and arm heaviness. Highly effective and advanced cancer treatment options assist in minimizing the risk of lymphedema. Therefore, major players in the cancer therapeutics market are highly focused on launching innovative products.

Based on condition type, the lymphedema treatment market is segmented into primary lymphedema and secondary lymphedema. The secondary lymphedema segment is projected to account for a larger market share during 2021–2028. Surging cases of disruption of the lymphatic systems owing to trauma result in a larger number of secondary lymphedema cases. In the US along with other countries, cancer treatment causes damage to the lymphatic system, thus favoring the growth of the lymphedema market.

By treatment type, the lymphedema treatment market is segmented into laser therapy, compression devices and bandaging, drug therapy, physiological procedures, debulking procedures, and others. The market for the physiological procedure segment is further segmented as lymphovenous anastomosis (LVA) and vascularized lymph node transfer (VLNT). The market for the debulking procedures segment is subsegmented into surgical debulking, liposuction, and others. The compression devices and bandaging segment held a considerable share of the market in 2021 and is likely to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Medi is engaged in offering compression garments for all individual needs. Circaid specializes in offering inelastic alternative compression garments that cater to the needs of patients suffering from venous and lymphatic disorders. They help not only in promoting self-management but also in maintaining patient compliance, providing them an improved quality¬-of-life.

Majority of the hospitals and physicians are concerned with the treatment of lymphedema patients upon the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The rechanneling of services by healthcare providers in 2020 severely affected the lymphedema patient group, as patients who needed to pay follow-up and rehabilitation visits at necessary intervals could not gain medical assistance unless necessary. This resulted in delayed treatments for both primary and secondary lymphedema patient groups, which hampered the quality of life among these patients.

Lymphedema Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BIOCOMPRESSION SYSTEMS,Tactile Medical, Smith and Nephew, BSN Medical GmbH,Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, SIGVARIS GROUP, ThermoTek, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, 3M,Mego Afek Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the lymphedema treatment market.

