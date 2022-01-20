Submit Release
Pinnacle Integrative Health, a leader in COVID testing in Seattle, announces its business employee protection program

Daniel Rasmussen EAMP, Dipl. OM, FMP

The business employee testing program ensures that an individual employee infected with COVID does not infect an entire company shutting them down for weeks.

Pinnacle Integrative Health, COVID testing program was founded to meet a critical need for rapid COVID tests that safely minimize delays, and let people get on with their daily activities.”
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Rasmussen EAMP, Dipl. OM, FMP founder of Pinnacle Integrative Health, located in Seattle, is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate, and most compliant manner. Due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for COVID testing in Seattle, we have made it easier for individuals to get tested. We have also instituted our new business employee program.

The business employee testing program is designed to ensure that an individual employee infected with COVID does not infect an entire company shutting them down for weeks.

Covid testing centers are experiencing high demand for testing due to the Omicron variant surge. This unusually high patient demand has stressed many testing centers, as has been widely reported. To ensure the highest customer service and diagnostic quality, the company is announcing today it will be instituting a no-wait appointment system Friday, January 25th, 2022. This will allow patients flexibility and minimal interruption to their daily lives. It will enable a business to provide employee monitoring to limit COVID damages to their day-to-day operations.

Daniel Rasmussen stated, "Pinnacle Integrative Health, COVID testing program was founded to meet a critical market need for COVID tests that provide patients with rapid tests that safely minimize delays, and let people get on with their daily activities."

About: Pinnacle Integrative Health is a privately-held Seattle based integrated health clinic providing daily COVID testing for individuals and businesses. The company was established in 2010 and now addresses the critical need for COVID-19 testing and has gained recognition as one of the leading testing centers in Seattle WA.

