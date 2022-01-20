Tear Duct Plugs Market Anticipated to Create Considerable Opportunities for Market Players by 2032
Tear duct plugs are small-sized, biocompatible medical devices that are inserted into the tear ducts to block the drainage. Tear duct plugs are also known as punctal plugs or lacrimal plugs. Tear duct plugs reduce the symptoms of dry eye by keeping the eye moist and healthy. Tear duct plugs provide a simple treatment option for chronic dry eye conditions. Dry eye is a very common condition wherein lack of sufficient moisture and lubrication on the surface of the eye leads to dry eye syndrome.
Tear Duct Plugs Market: Segmentation
Tentatively, the global tear duct plugs market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.
Based on product type, the global tear duct plugs market is segmented as:
Silicone Tear Duct Plugs
Temporary/Dissolvable Tear Duct Plugs
Intracanalicular Tear Duct Plugs
Based on end user, the global tear duct plugs market is segmented as:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Ophthalmology Surgery Center
Others
Tear Duct Plugs Market: Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the global tear duct plugs market are
Lacrimedics, Inc.
OASIS Medical
Beaver-Visitec International
FCI Ophthalmics Inc.
Surgical Specialties Corporation
Others
The key players in the global tear duct plugs market are primarily targeting for geographical expansion in order to increase their market presence by adopting new strategies. Strategies may include acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and others.
Essential Takeaways from the this Market Report
Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
Recent developments and key strategies adopted by key players.
Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
Impact of the various factors on the value chain.
Evaluation of current Tear Duct Plugs market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
Current Insights influencing the scenario and key trends in Tear Duct Plugs market.
Tear Duct Plugs Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global tear duct plugs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to hold maximum share in the global tear duct plugs market owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. This is followed by Europe due to the rising product innovation and high adoption of tear duct plugs.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Tear Duct Plugs Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Tear Duct Plugs Market Survey and Dynamics
Tear Duct Plugs Market Size & Demand
Tear Duct Plugs Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Tear Duct Plugs Sales, Competition & Companies involved
