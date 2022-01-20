Metal Coated Fibers Market Revenue to Cross USD 83.43 Mn by 2028

Growing Demand from Harsh Environment-Related Applications to Escalate Metal Coated Fibers Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Metal Coated Fibers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, and Others), Coating Method (Freezing Method, Electroplating, Electroless Plating, and Others), and End-Use (Oil and Gas, Defense and Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunication, and Data Centers, Research and Development, and Others),” the metal coated fibers market size was valued at US$ 47.99 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 83.43 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

The metal coatedmetal coated fibers market is driven by the growing demand for metal coatedmetal coated fibers from harsh environment-related applications. Continuous growth and expansion of the defense, aerospace, and medical industries in various countries across the globe also contribute to market growth. Moreover, the players operating in the metal coatedmetal coated fibers market focus on offering innovative products in response to an ever-increasing demand for metal coatedmetal coated fibers from various applications.

Growing demand from high temperature applications to influence the market globally

There is a high demand for metal coated fibers from harsh environment-related applications. Moreover, the growing telecommunication industry in the Middle East & Africa will offer more opportunities to the market players in the metal coated fibers market.

In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the global metal coated fibers market. Due to the region's flourishing economic conditions, there has been a spur in the region's industrial activities. The exponential growth in the industrial sector, including aerospace, oil & gas, and medical, has influenced the demand for metal coated fibers in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Metal Coated Fibers Market

The unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown of numerous manufacturing facilities in various countries have impacted the growth of various markets. The significant disruption in manufacturing impacted the demand for metal coatedmetal coated fibers. In Europe, the demand for fiber optic cable has increased during the pandemic due to the increased demand for broadband capacity spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metal Coated Fibers Market: By Material

Based on material, the global metal coatedmetal coated fibers market is segmented into aluminum, copper, nickel, and others. The aluminum segment held the largest share of the global metal coatedmetal coated fibers market in 2020. Aluminum-coated fibers are suitable for a lot of unique applications. They offer excellent protection at extended stress levels. Aluminum-coated fibers are resistant to gases, radiation, and other hostile environments in various applications.

Metal Coated Fibers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the key players operating in the global metal coated fibers market are AFL; AMS Technologies; Arts Photonics Gmbh; Heracle Gmbh; IVG fiber limited; Molex LLC; Forc Electronics; Thorlabs, Inc.; OZ Optics; and Technical Fiber Products.

