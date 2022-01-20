Halloysite Market Size to Hit USD 58.88 Mn by 2028

The increasing number of construction projects and high usage of ceramics across the region are some of the major factors influencing the market trends.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on “Halloysite Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Medical, Cosmetic, Ceramics, Polymer, Paints and Coatings, and Others),’’ the halloysite market size is expected to grow from US$ 39.64 million in 2021 to US$ 58.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Market Size Value in - US$ 39.64 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 58.88 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 149

No. Tables - 29

No. of Charts & Figures - 59

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Application, and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Halloysite Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026315/

Halloysite is an aluminosilicate clay mineral that can be used as an inert replacement for carbon nanotubes in high-tech applications such as water purification, hydrogen storage, carbon capture, soil remediation, and renewable energy. The halloysite is most widely used in end-use industries such as cosmetic, medical, polymer, and ceramic industries. Besides, there is a growing demand for the halloysite for use as a carrier for producing numerous cosmetic products such as gels, creams, and lotions. It offers immobilization of a solid-phase ingredient and sustained release of liquid ingredients in cosmetics.

Rapid Growth of End-Use Industries to Boost the Global Halloysite Market

The rapid growth of end-use industries along with rise in the cosmetic and medical industry are among the key factors driving the halloysite market growth. Furthermore, wide scope application and discovery of halloysite deposits would hold potential growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, stringent regulatory norms for mining and extraction of halloysite restraint the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Halloysite Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the manufacturing sector in terms of operational efficiency owing to extended lockdowns across different regions, restrictions imposed on international trades, shutdown of manufacturing units, travel bans, supply chain disintegration, shortage in the raw materials supply, and many other factors. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global halloysite market owing to the manufacturing units shutdown, rising raw material prices, labor shortage, supply chains disruption, and financial instability. Halloysite is most widely used in various industries, such as construction, paints and coatings, cosmetics, ceramics, and automotive, which were dramatically impacted by the pandemic. Thus, a major decline in the number of residential construction projects due to financial crisis and declining trend from end-use industries owing to the pandemic has significantly hampered the market growth. However, a rise in vaccination and ease in restrictions are expected to drive the halloysite market growth during the forecast period.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Halloysite Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00026315/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10357

Halloysite Market: By Application

Based on application, the global halloysite market is segmented into medical, cosmetic, ceramics, polymer, paints and coatings, and others. The medical segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Halloysite is used in the medical industry for various applications, such as bone implants, tissue engineering, dental fillings, drug carrier, wound care, release system, and tissue scaffolds. Hence, the growing adoption of halloysite in the medical industry for therapeutic applications is driving the market growth.

Halloysite Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the major key players operating in the global halloysite market are American Elements, APPLIED MINERALS INC., Imerys, I-Minerals Inc., MERCK KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, Phantom Plastics, Northstar Clay Mines LLC, and Esan.

Order a Copy of Halloysite Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026315/

Browse Related Reports

Bi-Metal Band Saw Blades Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Carbide Tipped and High Speed Steel); Application (Steel, Aluminum, Cast Iron, Non-Ferrous Material, and Others); and End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Machine Manufacturing, and Others)

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/bi-metal-band-saw-blades-market/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

More Research: https://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/author/theinsightpartners/

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/halloysite-market