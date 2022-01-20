Grace Joselini Corlesa Successfully Leads Medical Services During Indonesia Badminton Festival

Sports doctor, Grace Joselini Corlesa leads medical service at the Indonesia Badminton Festival (IBF)

The event, which was held from November 16 to December 5 taking place in Bali, marked the return of International Badminton Tournaments after almost two years of absence due to pandemic.

Grace admitted that there was a unique moment when contributing to this event. It Began with the Indonesia Masters (Super 750) on 16-21 November, Indonesia Open (Super 1000) 23-28 November, concluded with the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals tournament on 1-5 December.

“So the organization of this event applies a "bubble" system which is supervised by security and health personnel. For that I am grateful to be given the opportunity to coordinate in terms of health, especially during this event held, "said Grace who was appointed as medical director at IBF.

The bubble that Grace meant was the system was designed as a systematic area used in a large event to prevent transmission of the virus between participants and outsiders, which is now widely used in prestigious sporting events during the pandemic.

In fact, the bubbles were strictly monitored, and all residents were closely guarded before leaving the area. To connect two different locations, the committee deployed a sterile transportation fleet, all of which were drivers and coordinators who became part of the bubble dwellers so that there was no frontage interaction.

According to Grace, she can still coordinate comfortably during the event. She and her team monitored the medical maintenance for three weeks. IBF 2021 activities are centered at the Nusa Dua Resort.

"The mobility is quite high, although we still have to ensure the health of the athletes during the match period," added the owner of the Instagram account @gjcsetiawan.

Grace felt grateful for her experience while leading the medical service activities during this event. In fact, she was still active at the university. "I was still remotely teaching online, honesty more flexible and assisted by several other lecturers," she concluded.