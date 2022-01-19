Nominate British Columbians standing against racism, hatred

CANADA, January 19 - The Province is seeking nominations to honour individuals and organizations that are strengthening multiculturalism and fighting against discrimination throughout British Columbia.

Beginning Jan. 19, 2022, people are invited to submit nominations for the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards for individuals, organizations and youth whose work has enhanced inclusion and cultural diversity, and reduced racism and discrimination in their communities.

The call for nominations will close at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time), Feb. 8, 2022. There are three categories, with five awards in total:

Intercultural Trust Awards (two awards): Provided to an outstanding organization or individual for their work in building intercultural trust and understanding and/or reducing racism and hate between communities

Breaking Barriers Award (two awards): Provided to an outstanding organization or individual for their work in tackling systemic or institutional racism and reducing barriers for marginalized communities

Emerging Leader Award (one award): Provided to an outstanding youth/young adult, aged 15 to 30, for their work in building intercultural trust, tackling racism or reducing barriers for marginalized communities



All nominees will receive a certificate of recognition. Award winners will receive plaques. The youth award recipient will receive $5,000 to donate to a not-for-profit organization of their choice to further promote multiculturalism and anti-racism.

Established in 2008, British Columbia's Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards ceremony will take place virtually on March 21, 2022, to coincide with the annual International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Quick Facts:

More than 40 individuals and organizations have received awards, including: The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 933 (Kamloops) for their work to get more women into the trades and break down "construction culture" – especially for Indigenous and immigrant women. Henry Yu, University of British Columbia history professor, whose work has drawn attention to the cultural and historical ties between First Nations and Asia Pacific migrants in B.C.; Boma Brown, founder of the Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour; Farid Rohani, a founder of the Laurier Institution; and Spice Radio for organizing the annual Raise Your Hands Against Racism campaign.



Learn More:

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/multiculturalism-anti-racism/multiculturalism/bc-multicultural-awards