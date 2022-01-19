AB313 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to repeal 767.451 (5m) (c); to renumber 767.41 (5) (c); to amend 767.41 (2) (e) 1. and 767.451 (5m) (a); and to create 767.41 (5) (c) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: legal custody and physical placement factors for a child of a service member.