WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to create 71.05 (6) (b) 55., 71.53 (2) (g) and 71.77 (9) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an individual income tax deduction for certain income earned by an individual from the practice of psychiatry. (FE)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.