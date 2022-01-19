AB633 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to renumber and amend 767.54; to amend 767.553 (1) (c); and to create 767.54 (1) (a) to (d) and 767.54 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: the required annual exchange of financial information in an order for family support, child support, or maintenance.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.