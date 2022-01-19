AB654 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to renumber and amend 628.347 (1) (e); to amend 628.347 (title), 628.347 (1) (b), 628.347 (3) (a) 4., 628.347 (3) (a) 5., 628.347 (3) (c), 628.347 (3m) (a) and 628.347 (4m) (b) 3. f.; to repeal and recreate 628.347 (2) and 628.347 (4); and to create 628.347 (1) (ac), 628.347 (1) (ae), 628.347 (1) (ag) 13. and 14., 628.347 (1) (ak), 628.347 (1) (ar), 628.347 (1) (aw), 628.347 (1) (ax), 628.347 (2b), 628.347 (2c), 628.347 (2d), 628.347 (2e), 628.347 (3) (a) 7., 8. and 9., 628.347 (3) (am), 628.347 (4m) (b) 10., 628.347 (4m) (b) 11. and 628.347 (9) and (10) of the statutes; Relating to: best interest in annuity transactions.