AB756 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-01-19
WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to repeal 13.685 (7), 16.753, 19.45 (12), 19.48 (11) and 20.9305 (2) (e); to renumber and amend 19.42 (12); to amend 16.298 (5), 19.43 (1), 23.41 (5), 25.18 (1) (a), 25.18 (1) (f), 25.18 (1) (m), 84.01 (13), 84.01 (36) (e), 84.06 (2) (a), 84.06 (3), 84.06 (4), 85.015, 102.81 (2) and 655.27 (2); and to create 19.42 (12) (b), 19.42 (12) (c), 19.42 (12) (d), 19.42 (12) (e), 19.42 (12) (f), 19.43 (2m), 19.45 (14) and 19.59 (1b) of the statutes; Relating to: changes to the administration of the code of ethics, as recommended by the Ethics Commission.
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/19/2022 Asm.
|Public hearing held
