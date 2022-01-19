Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,030 in the last 365 days.

AB876 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee, for the 2021-22 fiscal year, covering employees in the building trades crafts collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)

Status: A - Rules

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab876

You just read:

AB876 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.