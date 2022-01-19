WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to create 49.45 (30y), 49.46 (2) (b) 12e., 609.803 and 632.895 (15r) of the statutes; Relating to: reimbursement of maternal mental health screenings under the Medical Assistance program and coverage of maternal mental health screenings by health policies and plans. (FE)
Status: A - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab697
You just read:
AB697 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-19
