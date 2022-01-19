Inslee issues Green Crab Infestation proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee today issued an emergency order to address the exponential increase in the European green crab population within the Lummi Nation’s Sea Pond and outer coast areas. The European green crab is a globally-damaging invasive species that, if they become permanently established, will particularly harm endangered species, impact resources that are part of the cultural identity of the tribes and native peoples, and affect small businesses.

The emergency order directs the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) to begin implementation of emergency measures, as necessary, to effect the eradication of or to prevent the permanent establishment and expansion of the European green crab. The order also directs the Department of Ecology to, and requests that the Department of Natural Resources and the State Parks and Recreation Commission, identify European green crab management as a high priority on their respective state-owned aquatic lands and to facilitate implementing emergency measures. Finally, the order urges the Legislature to provide additional emergency funding as requested by the WDFW as soon as possible.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

Proclamation 22-02.