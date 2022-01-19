Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,032 in the last 365 days.

AB881 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the state of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association, for the 2019-21 biennium, covering employees in the public safety collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)

Status: A - Rules

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab881

You just read:

AB881 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.