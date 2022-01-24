Submit Release
Irfan Virji Discusses the Benefits of Running

MOMBASA, KENYA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Running is one of the world’s oldest forms of exercise. Since humans first appeared on earth, we’ve been running and racing for sport and enjoyment as well as necessity. Today it’s popular as a sport that costs nothing and can be done almost anywhere, at any time that’s convenient for one. 

Whether their interested in running alone or in marathons, this form of exercise carries many benefits, says Irfan Virji. From ones physical health to ones mental health, running can help them improve and evolve into the person one want to be. 

Running Helps One Lose Weight

Like every form of cardio, running is a great way to burn calories and lose weight, says Irfan Virji. When one run, it moves their entire body and requires the use of all of their major muscle groups. This requires a lot of energy. The average person can burn about 100 calories per mile while running. The more one run, the more calories one burn, and the more weight one lose over time.

Running Improves the Quality of Ones Sleep Says Irfan Virji

Exercise helps improve the quality of ones sleep in several ways. First, it burns off energy and tires out ones body, which can help one fall asleep more quickly. Secondly, running releases endorphins and other feel-good chemicals that help combat stress and anxiety–both of which can prevent one from sleeping well. 

If one run outside rather than in a gym, one may also experience extra sleep benefits, Irfan Virji says. Being outside, especially early in the morning or late in the afternoon, exposes us to sunlight. Our circadian rhythms (the biological clock inside us that keeps track of time and controls sleep) are set by the sun. Being outside early in the morning or late in the afternoon can signal to our brains what time it is, keeping us in sync with sunrise and sunset. This makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep when we’re supposed to. 

Running Can Help Ones Knees and Back 

Because one use ones knees so much while running, one may assume that over time, running is bad for ones joints. And while running is an impact sport, studies have found that running is actually good for ones back and knees, explains Irfan Virji

When studying marathon runners versus the general population, the rate of arthritis in runners was well below average. This suggests that the movement and use of the knee joints actually helped protect against developing arthritis. 

In another study of first-time marathon runners, researchers found that the condition of their bone marrow and articular cartilage (the cartilage found in knees and other joints that allows them to move and bend) actually improved for at least six months after the races. 

The same is true for the cartilage between discs in the vertebrae of the back. Middle-aged, long-term runners had less back pain and lower lumbar IVD decline. This means the height of the discs in their back remained the same rather than declining which can cause rubbing and pain. 

