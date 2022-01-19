House Bill 1560 Printer's Number 1717

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - An Act designating a portion of State Route 2038, also known as County Line Road, from Meetinghouse Road to Blair Mill Road in Bucks County as the U.S. Air Force Major James Doherty Memorial Highway.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.